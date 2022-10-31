Midland swim splits dual, women win over Morningside

Midland University took to the pool inside the Dillon Family Aquatic Center on Saturday afternoon as they hosted Morningside University in a swim dual. The teams split the dual, with the Warriors winning 156-84 on the women’s side and the Mustangs winning the men’s program.

WOMEN: Midland 156, Morningside 85

The Warriors swept all 15 events in the pool and utilized their depth to dominate the Mustangs. The meet opened with Jordan Gagner, Quinty Rouschop, Rianna Mueller, and Abby Ertz taking first in the 400-yard medley with a time of 4:17.13.

Seven different swimmers won events for Midland with Lily Harrell, Lilli Heaston, Annamaria Lowary, and Quinty Rouschop all winning two races.

Harrell won the 100-yard and 200-yard backstrokes with times of 1:01.48 and 2:15.50. Heaston finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 200-yard breaststroke with times of 25.66 and 2:40.51. Lowary had the top times in the 500-yard and 1000-yard freestyle with times of 5:19.68 and 10:57.93. Rouschop won the 100-yard breaststroke and the 400-yard individual medley with times of 1:12.55 and 5:06.46.

Other winners for the Warriors were Abby Ertz (100-yard freestyle, 56.44) and Aria Feit (200-yard freestyle, 2:08.25).

The final event for the women had Feit, Heaston, Harrell, and Lowary teaming up to win the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.27.

MEN: Morningside 126, Midland 101

The Warriors opened up with a win in the 400-yard medley with Matthew Welton, Alex Goldsmith, Nicolas Ruth, and Daniel Klaris combining to swim a time of 3:39.19. All of them would add individual wins as well as the meet progressed.

Welton won the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:04.20. Klaris had the top time in the 100-yard freestyle at 48:68.

Ruth won a pair of events, the 100-yard fly (54.23) and the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.68). Goldsmith also won two races. He won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.72) and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:23.09).

Joining them win to individual wins was Mohamed Saleh. He won the 200-yard butterfly (2:03.88) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:01.75).

Midland will host Saint Ambrose for its next dual, competing at noon Saturday, Nov. 5.