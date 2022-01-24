Midland swim wins duals with Morningside

In their final meet before the conference championships, Midland University made the short trip to face rival Morningside University on Saturday. The Warriors’ women and men both downed the Mustangs in their own pool, winning 133-69 and 150-97.

On the women’s side, Midland won 9 of the 11 races. The meet began with their win in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Nerissa Wagner, Gracie Lefholz, Sophia Gurrieri, and Lilli Heaston turned in a time of 1:53.91 for the victory.

Annamarie Lowary won both of her individual races. She was the first to touch the wall in the 200 freestyle (1:57.09) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.03). Both times were new personal bests and reached the NAIA provisional standards.

Faith Guyer also won both of her solo swims. She had the top times in the 200 individual medley (2:11.77) and the 100 breaststroke. Her time in the IM set a new pool record for the Hindman-Hobbs Center.

Also picking up wins for the Warrior women were Abby Ertz (100 freestyle – 56.75), Lilly Harrell (100 backstroke – 59.82), and Jordan Gagner (500 freestyle – 5:34.24). Harrell’s time was her best in the event this season.

The Midland women closed out the meet with another relay win, this time in the 200yd freestyle. The team of Lowary, Ertz, Harrell, and Guyer combined for a time of 1:41.01. That set a new pool record and reached the NAIA qualifying standard.

Over on the men’s side of the meet, the Warriors won 6 of the 11 races on the day.

They opened their day with a win in the 200 medley relay. Trevor Edwards, Zander Livingston, Jeremi Aubin, and Scott Cain teamed up to win the race with a time of 1:37.33.

Cain and Livingston each picked up an individual win. Cain won the 50 freestyle (21.67) while Livingston was the first to touch in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.34).

Other Midland men winning events were: JD Gagner (200 individual medley – 2:03.60), Gabriel Martinez (100 freestyle – 48.28), and Mohamed Saleh (500 freestyle – 5:02.57).

Martinez’s time set a new personal record as he reached the NAIA provisional standard.

Up next for the Warriors will be the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships. The three-day meet will take place on February 3-5 in Fremont, Nebraska.

Joining Midland in the pool at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center will be Bethel (Ind.), Jamestown, Morningside, Olivet Nazarene, Saint Mary, and Sterling.

Prelims will be at 9:00 a.m. each day with an evening session for finals.

