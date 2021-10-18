Midland swim wins home dual

The Midland swim program secured a home dual win against Sterling Friday with the men securing a 161-33 win while the women won 164-42.

Individually, Midland had six winners on the women’s side of the dual and seven winners on the men’s side. Midland swept the relays, winning all six races.

Victors for the Midland women were: Allyse Bell (100 Breaststroke), Jordan Gagner (500 Freestyle), Faith Guyer (200 IM and 100 Freestyle), Lily Harrell (200 Freestyle), and Anna Lowary (50 Freestyle).

Camryn Wisnieski won the 1-meter diving.

In the pool for the Warrior men, Jeremi Aubin (500 Freestyle), Jacob Bell (50 Freestyle), Scott Cain (100 Freestyle), JD Gagner (100 Breaststroke), Zander Livingston (200 IM), Gabriel Martinez (100 Butterfly), and Hayden Robbins (100 Backstroke) were all race winners.

In the 200 Medley Relay, the team of Guyer, Gracie Lefholz, Sophia Gurrieri, and Lowary won the women’s race. The men’s team of Aubin, Alex Goldsmith, Martinez, and Cain also picked up the win.

The team of Nerissa Wagner, Gagner, Sadie Harris, and Harrell won the women’s 200 Freestyle Relay. On the men’s side, it was Nathaniel McClellan, Matthew Welton, Jordan Winton, and Braeden Kovacs earning the top time.

The women’s 400 Freestyle Relay was won by the quartet of Gagner, Sydney Allison, Abby Ertz, and Guyer. In the final race of the meet, Brandon Moser, Trevor Edwards, Livingston, and Cain won the men’s 400 Freestyle Relay.

Midland will be back in the pool in two weeks when they host the University of St. Mary and Iowa Central CC in a triangular meet. The meet on Saturday, Oct. 30, is set for a 2 p.m. start in Fremont.

