LINCOLN – Midland University women’s and men’s swimming teams split with Nebraska Wesleyan University Friday inside the Weary Natatorium.
The Warriors and Prairie Wolves shared the pool with Loras College, who was competing in a separate dual with NWU.
In the dual between the two Nebraska schools it was the Midland men coming out on top 136.5 to 66.5 while the Nebraska Wesleyan’s women won 109 to 65.
The Midland men easily swam past the Prairie Wolves thanks to eight event victories. They opened the evening with a win in the 200 yard medley relay. The team of Hayden Robbins, Tyler Penney, Gabriel Martinez, and Scott Cain turned in a time of 1:36.05.
Robbins, Penney, and Cain also picked up individual wins as did Caleb Miller and Carter Hites. Robbins won the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.21. Penney won the 400 individual medley and 200 breaststroke with times of 4:21.54 and 2:07.03 respectively. Cain earned first touch in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.03. Miller won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:45.60. Hites won the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:03.05.
On the women’s side, Midland picked up three wins. Gracie Lefholz won the 400 individual medley in a time of 5:20.49. Kadisyn Kircher won the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:24.45. Allyse Bell was the first to touch in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:47.13
Midland is next at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Feb. 6-8. The first-ever KCAC meet will be held at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center in Fremont. There will be a morning and afternoon session each day.