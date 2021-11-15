Midland swimming women second, men third at Mustang Invitational

Midland University’s swim and dive program competed in the Mustang Invitational.

The two-day meet saw the Warriors place second on the women’s side and third on the men’s side.

Iowa Central’s women and men both won the meet.

The Warrior women earned one first-place finish on Friday and three first-place finishes on Saturday. Annamaria Lowary won the 500-yard freestyle (5:20.06), Lowary also won the 200-yard butterfly (2:14.33), Lilli Heaston won the 200-yard breaststroke (2:39.75), and Lily Harrell won the 100-yard individual medley (1:03.40).

Individually for the men, Midland garnered one first-place finish on day one and one on day two. Scott Cain won the 50-yard freestyle (20.99) and Cain also won the 100-yard freestyle (47.10).

Next up for Midland is a return to Sioux City to face Morningside in a dual. The meet is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. inside the Hindman-Hobbs Center.

