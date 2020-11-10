Midland swims competes at virtual meet

Midland University took to the pool on Saturday in Kearney, Nebraska as they competing alongside the University of Nebraska-Kearney in a much larger virtual meet hosted by the College of Idaho.
The Warriors and Lopers swam at the Kearney High pool while teams from around the country competed in other pools. The Yotes swam in Caldwell, Idaho at their home pool while Westmont College was in Santa Barbara, California, and Loyola University was in New Orleans, Louisiana.
As a team, the Warriors placed first in 24 of the 30 events on the women’s and men’s sides combined. The women placed first among the five women’s teams while the men were first among three men’s teams.
Rianna Mueller picked up a pair of wins on the afternoon. She won the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 19:14.88, and the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 5:10.32. She set a new school record in the 1650 race.
Joining her with multiple wins and new school-records were Lily Harrell and Faith Guyer. Harrell won the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.18) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.70), setting a record with the second. Faith Guyer was first in the 100-yards freestyle (54.82) and the 200-yard individual medley, setting a new record with the latter.
Kadisyn Kircher and Anna Lowary picked up the other two wins for Midland. Kircher in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.79) and Lowary in the 200-yard butterfly (2:19.99).
On the men’s side, the Warriors had eight different swimmers with first-place finishes. Scott Cain and Tyler Penney each picked up three wins, Caleb Miller had a pair of wins, and then Jake Bell, Carter Hites, Daniel Klaris, and Gabriel Martinez all won one event.
Cain’s wins came in the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.86), 50-yard freestyle (21.11), and the 100-yard freestyle (47.76).
Penney won the 100-yard breaststroke (57.14), 200-yard breaststroke (2:04.92), and the 200-yard individual medley (1:59.44).
Miller both the 1650-yard freestyle (17:33.53) and the 400-yard individual medley (4:23.25).
Bell was the first to touch in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.32. Hites won the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:05.26. Klaris’ win came in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:09.48. Martinez’s victory came in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52:89.
Additionally, the Midland women and men won each relay to add to their team points.
“We had a great weekend of racing,” said coach Ryan Bubb. “ We had a couple of school records go down on the women’s side and had noteworthy swims came from Daniel, going under 50 seconds for the first time in the 100 free, and Caleb’s come from behind win in the 1650. I am really proud of this team and how hard they’re working. I know these are extremely challenging times, but they’re making the best of every opportunity they have to swim.”
Up next on the fall schedule for the Warriors is the Mustang Invitational on November 13-14 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!