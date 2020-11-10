Midland swims competes at virtual meet

Midland University took to the pool on Saturday in Kearney, Nebraska as they competing alongside the University of Nebraska-Kearney in a much larger virtual meet hosted by the College of Idaho.

The Warriors and Lopers swam at the Kearney High pool while teams from around the country competed in other pools. The Yotes swam in Caldwell, Idaho at their home pool while Westmont College was in Santa Barbara, California, and Loyola University was in New Orleans, Louisiana.

As a team, the Warriors placed first in 24 of the 30 events on the women’s and men’s sides combined. The women placed first among the five women’s teams while the men were first among three men’s teams.

Rianna Mueller picked up a pair of wins on the afternoon. She won the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 19:14.88, and the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 5:10.32. She set a new school record in the 1650 race.

Joining her with multiple wins and new school-records were Lily Harrell and Faith Guyer. Harrell won the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.18) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.70), setting a record with the second. Faith Guyer was first in the 100-yards freestyle (54.82) and the 200-yard individual medley, setting a new record with the latter.