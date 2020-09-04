Midland tabbed fourth in preseason GPAC poll

Midland University garnered the 4th spot in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseaon volleyball poll, receiving one first-place vote.
“The GPAC has proven over the last five to six years that it is the deepest volleyball conference in the country,” coach Paul Giesselmann said. “To be picked fourth in the preseason poll after coming off a year when we didn’t make the national championship, shows a lot of respect by the other conference coaches that our program has earned over the last decade.”
Midland finished the 2019 season with a 19-10 overall record and a 9-6 mark in the GPAC. The Warriors’ season came to an end when they were knocked out in the semifinal round of the conference tournament and did not receive an at-large bid into the NAIA National Tournament.
From the 2019 season, the Warriors have four GPAC All-Conference Honors returners including GPAC Libero-of-the-Year, Taliyah Flores, as well as Brooke Fredrickson and Maggie Hiatt, who each received GPAC Second Team honors. Sydney Morehouse was an honorable mention to the all-conference teams.
Hiatt was the lone Warrior who had individual rankings in the NAIA. She ranked 12th in blocks per game with 1.230 and ranked 36th in total blocks with 127.
Midland finished the 2019 season in the NAIA ranking 5th in blocks per game as a team at 2.5 and 18th in total blocks with 283.5.
“We don’t have a lot of depth in the front row this year with much experience. However, we do return a solid group of starters that has some talent,” Giesselmann said. “I think our offensive balance will be better this year and our ball control should be a strength. Our returning senior starters: Maggie, Jaisa (Russell) and Sydney have been through the battles and played on a final four team so they know the challenges each time we play a match. Megan Aultz, another senior, has done some good things in practice this fall camp. Fredrickson and Flores had solid sophomore campaigns last year and expect both to be big contributors this fall especially with their ball control. Hope Leimbach was one of our starting setters last fall and looks much improved and more comfortable running the offense as a sophomore.”
The Warriors will host three NAIA Coaches’ Poll Top-25 teams with 8th ranked Missouri Baptist, 12th ranked Grand View, and 3rd ranked Viterbo. Midland will play MBU and GVU on Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. as part of the 2020 Warrior Invitational.
“Our goal is very simple, get back to Sioux City for the National Championships,” Giesselmann said. “With the pandemic and being separated since March from their teammates I think the team is really thankful for the opportunity to be back in the gym and be around each other as they work toward their goal.”
The GPAC postseason tournament is set for this fall beginning on November 7, concluding with the championship game on November 14. The NAIA National Tournament will be held in the spring. Opening Round play will begin on April 17 and National Championship will be held April 27 through May 1 in Sioux City, Iowa.
