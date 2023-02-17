On the eve of its season, the Midland men's lacrosse team has named its next head coach.

The Warriors are bringing on Alex Myhre to helm the squad two days before the scheduled start of the season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alex to the Midland Athletics family as our new men's lacrosse coach," said Courtney Thomsen, Director of Athletics, in a press release. "He has a strong passion for the sport and for its growth. He is a great fit for our program and for our student-athletes. We are excited to see the team's successes both on and off the field."

Myhre played lacrosse at Millard West High School where he was a three-year starter. He helped guide the Wildcats to a state championship in 2007 and 2009. He served as a team captain his senior season when he earned first-team all-state honors as well as Player of the Year as an attackman.

He attended and played college lacrosse at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he studied Marketing and Graphic Design. In two seasons, he tallied 43 total points before moving back to Omaha to finish his degree at The Creative Center College of Art & Design (2013).

"I am excited about this opportunity and thank the Midland administration for their support," Myhre said. "I can't wait to start working with the team as we prepare for the upcoming season and to help grow the sport of lacrosse in Nebraska and across the Midwest."

Myhre is also the general manager and a player for the Omaha Rebels Box Lacrosse Club, a semi-professional club competing in the Great Plains Box Lacrosse League.

The Warriors begin their season on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri.