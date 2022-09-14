Midland tabs Britney Brown as next bowling coach

Britney Brown be the next coach of the Midland bowling program the university announced Wednesday.

Brown comes to Midland after spending the last decade coaching at both the youth and collegiate level.

“We are excited to have Britney lead our bowling program and join our campus community,” said Courtney Thomsen, Midland Director of Athletics. “She has a strong passion for bowling as well as helping our student-athletes succeed in all aspects while in college.”

Originally from Lawton, Oklahoma, Brown was a member of the women’s bowling team at Robert Morris University Illinois where she was a four-time Academic All-American, and helped guide the Eagles to a pair of national championships (2016 NAIA and 2019 USBC ITC).

After completing her degrees, she returned to Oklahoma where she worked as an account manager for a law firm while also bowling in the Women’s Professional Bowling Associations. She continued to coach as well, helping individuals in the area until the opportunity to coach the Warriors presented itself.

“When I heard about the coaching position at Midland, I knew that I wanted to be here,” Brown said. “I have had the privilege to bowl against former athletes here and have even made friends from this program over the years. I, without a doubt, knew that this was my calling and Midland would be a place I’d like to call home.”

Midland will begin its bowling season next month with the Midwest Collegiate Championship in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.