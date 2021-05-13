Midland tabs Courtney Thomsen as next Athletic Director

Midland has found its next Athletic Director in Marymount California University’s Courtney Thomsen.

“Courtney will be an outstanding addition to our athletic department,” said Midland President Jody Horner in a press release. “Her knowledge and experience, as an athlete, coach, and administrator, will be invaluable to our program."

Thomsen has been the Mariners AD since 2017 after serving as the school’s head women’s soccer coach for six seasons as well as the schools Sports Information Director from 2015-17.

Thomsen will be replacing Midland’s Dave Gillespie, who is set to retire on June 1 after an eight-year stint as the Warriors' athletic director.

“Midland has been a strong competitor in the GPAC, and the opportunity to be a part of the department and keep raising that standard is something that excites me,” Thomsen said. “It’s exciting to come into a department that has already been successful and help take it to the next level.”

She and her husband, Brandon, have three children: Theo (7), Miles (6), and Stella (14 months). Brandon is an Omaha native who graduated from Roncalli Catholic High School.

