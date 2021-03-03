Midland tabs Dioniso as next women's wrestling coach

Chelsea Dionisio will be the next Midland women’s wrestling head coach the school announced Wednesday.

Dionisio will be taking the helm for the Warriors later this spring while current interim head coach Daviaire Dickerson transitions into an assistant coaching role for next season.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to take over the program and get to work with some amazing young women,” Dionisio said. “Not only that, but I’m thankful to continue my coaching career at a university committed to building leaders, in and out of the classroom.”

Dionisio, a native of Santa Maria, California, spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant for the University of Jamestown.

Prior to that, she was a standout on the mat for the Jimmies. She was a two-time conference finalist, earning KCAC Championship in 2019, and was also a two-time U23 Nationals All-American.

While coaching for Jamestown, she has helped coach the team to back-to-back conference titles that also included several individual champions. Last year the team finished 3rd at the WCWA Nationals and had a total of seven All-Americans.

She has also spent time assisting Team North Dakota in preparation for the Fargo National Tournament.

This year Jamestown was the KCAC Champion while Midland finished as the runner-up. Between the two schools, the Jimmies and Warriors swept the individual titles.

