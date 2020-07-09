Midland tabs Jaison Jones as first women's flag football coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The newest sport at Midland now has its head coach.

Midland announced Thursday Jaison Jones will be the inaugural women’s flag football coach.

“Jaison’s coaching experience combined with experience coaching female athletes was something we were looking for in our first-ever head coach,” said Dave Gillespie, Midland University Director of Athletics. “He has a background in flag football from his days as a youth coach and is very active in growing and cultivating the sport of football for female athletes.”

Jones has a wealth of football coaching experience, having coached at various levels over the past decade. Most recently he served as an assistant at an Omaha high school and was also an assistant coach for a team in the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC).

Jones comes to Midland with over ten years of experience. He started coaching at the pop warner flag football level in 2008 and has progressed up through the high school and semi-professional levels. Last season he served as an assistant with Omaha Northwest High School and was also the defensive coordinator for the Nebraska Nite Hawks of the WNFC.