Midland has named Matthew Gilbert as the next men's and women's swim coach.

He joins the Warriors after three seasons coaching at Barton Community College where he guided the men's and women's teams to back-to-back top-five finishes at nationals in 2022 and 2023.

"I am excited to compete for conference and national championships," Gilbert said in a press release. "I am looking forward to taking advantage of the facilities and resources Midland has to offer, which will play a key role in recruiting and growing the program."

Gilbert has also been a volunteer assistant at the United States Air Force Academy, the associate head coach for the Rocky Mountain Rapids Swim Team, and the head coach at Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A native of Murrieta, California, he swam collegiately at Fresno Pacific University where he was a member of two NAIA National Championship teams. Klara Gilbert, Matthew's wife, will be joining the Warriors' staff as an assistant coach.

She also swam collegiately at Fresno Pacific and in addition to being an assistant at Barton the past three seasons, she was the head coach at Great Bend High School.

"We are excited to have Matt join our athletic staff and lead our swimming and diving programs," said Courtney Thomsen, Midland Director of Athletics. "He has shown the ability to work with and develop championship-level athletes. Along with his wife Klara and their family, we feel that they are a great fit for our campus community and our student-athletes."