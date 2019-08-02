Midland University had 20 squads earn the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) distinction of Scholar-Teams for the 2018-19 academic year.
Midland tied for the fourth-most teams honored by the NAIA.
For a team to be considered for the honor, it must have a minimum 3.0-grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as defined by the institution. The team grade point average includes all eligible varsity athletes.
The Midland Volleyball team led the way with a team GPA of 3.75. Other teams earning the honor, included: women’s basketball (3.71), women’s swimming (3.57), competitive dance (3.54), men’s tennis (3.50), women’s golf 3.49), softball (3.45), women’s indoor track (3.44), women’s outdoor track (3.44), women’s tennis (3.35), women’s bowling (3.34), women’s cross country (3.31), men’s soccer (3.24), men’ basketball (3.23), mens’s indoor track (3.20), men’s cross country (3.19), men’s outdoor track (3.17), women’s soccer (3.16), men’s golf (3.08), and women’s lacrosse (3.05).