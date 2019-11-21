The Midland University men's and women's soccer teams will begin play in the NAIA championships on Friday and Saturday.
The men will play Grand View at 6 Friday night in Spring Arbor, Michigan. The winner will advance to play host Spring Arbor University at 6 Saturday night. The winner of that game will advance to the final site in Irvine, California.
The 12th-ranked Midland women are the top seed in the Omaha bracket. MidAmerica Nazarene, ranked 18th, will face Rocky Mountain College at 2 Friday afternoon at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
The Warriors will play the winner at 2 Saturday afternoon. The winner of that match advances to the final site in Orange Beach, Alabama.