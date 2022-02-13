Midland tennis racking up wins

Midland University’s men’s tennis team ran their season dual record to 6-0 on Saturday as they defeated Simpson College, 6-1. The Warriors showcased the depth of their program with several players picking up wins.

Boris Velasquez and Jake Gibson played together as a duo for the first time this season and gelled together for the 6-3 win over Caleb Vasconez and Aaron Price at No. 1s. Another new pairing of players, Jaime Sion and Bradyn Heiss, also won their match. They took down Peter Walkwitz and Ethan Humble, 6-4 at No. 2s.

The closest doubles match was at No. 3s. Mark Karpf teamed up with Mateo Gomez for a 7-6 victory over Drake Downard and Chase Henry. Like the other two doubles teams, Karpf and Gomez were seeing their first action next to each other this season as well.

Singles action saw the Warrior take the top five pairings over the Storm, all in straight sets.

Sion defeated Vasconez (6-1, 6-0) at No. 1s while Velasquez defeated Price (6-0, 6-2) at No. 2s.

Gibson defeated Walkwitz (6-2, 6-3) at No. 3s and Gomez defeated Humble (6-3, 6-2) at No. 4s.

Heiss defeated Downard (6-2, 6-0) at No. 5s.

The only blemish on the day for Midland came at No. 6s. Henry took down Christian Ayala (6-3, 6-3).

On Friday, both the Midland women and men blanked Bethany College. The women won 7-0 over the short-staffed Swedes, while the men won in a similar fashion over a full-strength counterpart.

WOMEN: Midland 7, Bethany 0

In doubles action, Kristian Khmelevskaiai and Grace Felder won 6-1 over Jahzuena Bradshaw-Douglas and Tia Gregory at No. 1s. In the matchup of No. 2s, Lainie Fenton and Jericha Fox teamed up to win 6-2 over Lexi Neel and Tessa Bertino. The Warriors won No. 3 doubles by default.

Ari Lumanog won the top pairing 6-0, 6-3 over Bradshaw-Douglas. Chloe Do Lago dispatched Tia Gregory, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 2s.

At No. 3s, Ivett Castaneda won over Neel in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1. In the final pairing of the day, Krystal Olson blanked Bertino, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 4s.

MEN: Midland 7, Bethany 0

The Warriors took all three doubles matches over the Swedes to earn the team point. Luca Struffi and Tycho Janssen won the battle of No. 1s over Zeke Mumford and Matt Lucas, 6-3. At No. 2s, Miguel Abete and Jeremy Attrill teamed up to take down Carlos Manel Rodriguez Rivas and Franco Hernandez Colman, 6-2. The double sweep was completed by Nunzio Thiel and Ryosei Masuda. They blanked Daniel Lozano Machado and Vukasin Dimic, 6-0.

In singles play, Midland proved to be too much to handle for Bethany. Abete won No. 1s over Rodriguez Rivas, 6-1, 6-0. The matchup of No. 2s proved to be the closest contested match of the day. Thiel outlasted Mumford, 6-4, 6-3.

Struffi defeated Hernandez Colman at No. 3s, 6-0, 6-1. Masuda earned his third individual win as a Warrior at No. 4s, 6-1, 6-1, over Lozano Machado.

Bruno Brocanelli came on at No. 5s for Midland and bested Lucas, 6-2, 6-2. In the final matchup of the dual, Janssen made quick work of Dimic, 6-0, 6-0.

Midland (6-0) will have another set of duals with NCAA DIII schools, hosting Colorado College at 3 p.m. on Friday and Buena Vista at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

