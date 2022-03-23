Midland tennis sweeps GPAC opener

Midland tennis opened their conference slate with a pair of wins over Mount Marty Wednesday. The Warriors swept each match, winning 7-0 in women’s and 7-0 in men’s play.

Midland 7, Mount Marty 0

Facing a Lancer team with only three athletes, the Warriors were guaranteed a team win before the first serve of the day. In doubles play, Lexie Glosser and Grace Felder teamed up to beat Tashlynne Badger and Haley Gonsor at No. 1s (6-3).

In singles play, Ari Lumanog defeated Badger in straight sets (6-0, 6-2) at No. 1s. In the battle of No. 2s, Lainie Fanton came on for Midland to defeat Gonsor (6-3, 6-2). Krystal Olson took the court at No. 3s for the Warriors and also won in straight sets (6-3, 6-0) over Madelyn Heckenlaible.

Midland 7, Mount Marty 0

The quest to defend their GPAC Regular Season Champions began in a dominant fashion for the Warriors over the Lancers.

Midland won all three doubles matches and swept the singles matches as well, allowing a combined 10 game points to Mount Marty over the 15 sets.

In doubles, Luca Struffi and Jeremy Attrill teamed up at No. 1s and defeated Jeronimo Wagner and Zach Gonsor (6-0). Ryosei Masuda and Tycho Janssen paired up for the first time this season at No. 2s to beat Alex Tennant and Giang Nguyen. In the final doubles match, Bradyn Heiss and Jake Gibson blanked Isaac Sam and Dominic Eager (6-0).

No. 1 singles saw Struffi takedown Wagner (6-2, 6-1) for his team-leading 12th singles win. Masuda won the No. 2s matchup over Gonsor (6-0, 6-3) while Attrill defeated Tennant at No. 3s (6-0, 6-0).

In No. 4s, Janssen routed Nguyen (6-0, 6-0). No. 5s went to Gibson over Sam (6-0, 6-1) and No. 6s saw Heiss defeat Eager (6-1, 6-1).

Midland will host Northwestern on Friday, April 1 in Fremont. Weather permitting, the matches will be held at the Fremont H.S. Tennis Courts in Fremont, Nebraska.

