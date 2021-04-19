Midland tennis sweeps Hastings

Midland University women’s and men’s tennis finished off respective 2-0 weeks in conference play with wins at Hastings College on Sunday. The women edged past the Broncos 4-3 while the men were dominant, winning 6-1.

The Warrior women improve their record to 3-1 on Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) play while the men remain unbeaten in the GPAC at 4-0.

Women: Midland 4, Hastings 3

Hastings took two of the three doubles matches to earn the first point of the dual but could only muster two wins in singles play as Midland rallied back for the dual win. The Warriors won the battles at No. 1s, No. 3s, No. 4s, and No. 5s.

At No. 1s, Elyse Splichal won in three sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-1). Grace Felder won No. 3s in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) as did Keyana Hastings at No. 4s (6-3, 6-4) and Lexie Glosser at No. 5s (6-4, 6-2).

The lone doubles match won by Midland came at No. 3s, Keyana Hastings and Sophie Mollring won 6-3.

Men: Midland 6, Hastings 1