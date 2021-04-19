Midland tennis sweeps Hastings

Midland University women’s and men’s tennis finished off respective 2-0 weeks in conference play with wins at Hastings College on Sunday. The women edged past the Broncos 4-3 while the men were dominant, winning 6-1.
The Warrior women improve their record to 3-1 on Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) play while the men remain unbeaten in the GPAC at 4-0.
Women: Midland 4, Hastings 3
Hastings took two of the three doubles matches to earn the first point of the dual but could only muster two wins in singles play as Midland rallied back for the dual win. The Warriors won the battles at No. 1s, No. 3s, No. 4s, and No. 5s.
At No. 1s, Elyse Splichal won in three sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-1). Grace Felder won No. 3s in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) as did Keyana Hastings at No. 4s (6-3, 6-4) and Lexie Glosser at No. 5s (6-4, 6-2).
The lone doubles match won by Midland came at No. 3s, Keyana Hastings and Sophie Mollring won 6-3.
Men: Midland 6, Hastings 1
Midland kept their conference record unblemished as they took two of three doubles matches and five of six singles contests. In No. 2 doubles, Luca Struffi and Tycho Janssen dispatched their counterparts 6-1. Nunzio Thiel and Salvador Almeida had the same result at No. 3s, winning 6-1 as well.
In singles play, Miguel Abete won his 11th match of the season with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1s. Thiel also registered his 11th win with a 6-0, 6-1 straight-set win at No. 2s. Not to be outdone, Tycho Janssen kept pace with his teammates, picking up his 11th win at No. 6s. He won 6-0, 6-0.
Conrad Mascarenhas won his No. 4s battle with 6-1, 6-1 scores. Salvador Almeida won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 5s.
The Warrior women will take the court twice as they travel to take on the College of Saint Mary on Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska, and then Doane University on Saturday in Crete, Nebraska. The men will join them in Crete as the season winds down with just two weeks left in the regular season.