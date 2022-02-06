 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midland tennis sweeps Sterling

Midland tennis claimed a pair of 7-0 sweeps of Sterling inside the Fremont Family YMCA Saturday.

WOMEN: Midland 7, Sterling 0

At No. 1 doubles, Chloe Do Lago and Ari Lumanog picked up their second straight doubles win as they defeated Nicole Marin and Rachel Carlson (6-0).

The duo of Grace Felder and Kristina Khmelevskaiai also won (6-1) in their battle of No. 2s over Brooklyn Kuhn and Camila Castro Medina.

In No. 3 doubles, Ivett Castaneda paired up with Lainie Fanton and won in straight sets (6-0) over April Swartz and Natalie Henning.

Singles’ action saw Midland win in straight sets down the line. At No. 1s, Lumanog defeated Marin (6-1, 6-2).

Khmelevskaiai won the No. 2s court (6-1, 6-0) over Carlson. Following suit was Do Lago at No. 3s, winning (6-0, 6-0) over Kuhn.

Castaneda improved to 2-0 on the year at No. 4s with a (6-2, 6-3) victory over Castro Medina. Felder defeated Henning (6-1, 6-1) at No. 5s. Fanton closed out the dual with a (6-0, 6-1) win over Swartz.

MEN: Midland 7, Sterling 0

The Midland men showcased their depth on Saturday with 12 different players contributing to the win.

In No. 1 doubles, Jeremy Attrill and Jake Gibson picked up the win over Zach Hash and Hunter Lee (6-3).

At No. 2s, Bruno Brocanelli and Bradyn Heiss joined forces to edge out Kyle Redmon and Alejandro Castillo Torrelli (6-4). Mark Karpf and Christian Ayala, who was making his Warrior debut, teamed up for the win at No. 3s over Shawn Alonzo and Kamran Jones.

A new set of six players hit the courts in singles action for Midland. At No. 1s, Miguel Abete took down Alonzo (6-1, 6-0). Nunzio Thiel won his match with Hash (6-1, 6-0) at No. 2s. Luca Struffi picked up his team-best sixth win of the year at No. 3s with a dominant victory over Redmon (6-0, 6-0).

Ryosei Masuda continued the winning trend at No. 4s over Lee (6-1, 6-0).

At No. 5s, Boris Velasquez had to rally to beat Castillo Torrelli (3-6, 6-4, 14-12) in the closest contested match of the day. Tycho Janssen closed out the sweep at No. 6s with a drubbing of Jones (6-0, 6-0)

Midland will host Bethany on Friday, Feb. 11, and then face Iowa Central on Saturday, Feb. 12. Additionally, the men will face Simpson in a dual on Saturday as well.

