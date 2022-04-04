Midland tennis sweeps weekend GPAC slate

Midland tennis earned four GPAC wins in a pair of two days with both the men's and women's teams toppling Northwestern College and Morningside.

The Warriors rose to the occasion against the Mustangs Saturday, winning 7-0 on the women’s side and 6-1 on the men’s side.

Midland 7, Morningside 0

The Warriors took two of the three doubles matches to earn the first team point in the dual. Chloe Do Lago and Ari Lumanog blanked Emily Clotfelter and Tenly Hansen, 6-0, at No. 1s. At No. 2s, Kristina Khmelevskaia and Ivett Castaneda won 6-0 over Aleks Sadowska and Shelain Lewis.

In singles play, Midland took all six matchups to complete the sweep over the defending GPAC tournament champions. At No. 1s, Khmelevskaia won in straight sets over Clotfelter (6-0, 6-4). Lumanog won the matchup of No. 2s over Sadowska (6-1, 6-2). In the battle of No. 3s, Do Lago won in three sets (4-6, 6-0, 6-3) over Hansen.

Castaneda won in two over Olivia Boudreau (7-6 (4), 6-1) at No. 4s. Grace Felder won in straight sets over Lewis at No. 5s (6-4, 6-2). In the final match, Lainie Fanton defeated Merel Kooij (6-0, 6-3) at No. 6s.

Midland 6, Morningside 1

In doubles play, the Warriors took all three pairings over the Mustangs. At No. 1s, Miguel Abete and Ryosei Masuda won 6-4 over Jaime Maza Martin and Eduard Salvana. Luca Struffi and Tycho Janssen beat the duo of Mikhil Raja and Alexander Castillo 6-3 at No. 2s. Nunzio Thiel and Jeremy Attrill paired up to beat Winyou Asavaruangchai and Gabe DeLeo at No. 3s, 6-2.

In singles, Midland won at No. 1s as Abete won in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) over Asavaruangchai. Struffi took down Maza Martin at No. 2s (6-3, 6-3).

Jaime Sion came on to win at No. 4s, defeating Salvana (6-4, 6-4). Janssen needed three sets to defeat Castillo (6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-6) at No. 5s. Attrill won in straight sets over Danny O’Brien at No. 6s.

On Friday, Midland opened GPAC play against Northwestern College. The Warriors’ men swept past the Raiders, winning 7-0, while the women won their dual 6-1.

Midland 6, Northwestern 1

The Warriors swept doubles action with Kristina Khmelevskaia and Ari Lumanog teaming up at No. 1s. They defeated Julia Kutz and Julia Anderson, 6-1. At No. 2s, it was another new pairing as Chloe Do Lago and Grace Felder bested Wynne Vadersall and Ainslie Robinson, 6-3. Continuing the new pairings, a necessity with illness in the Midland program, Macee Thompson and Lainie Fanton won No. 3s, 6-0, over Jessica Wilson and Grace Twelmeyer.

In singles play, Midland took five of the six matches, all in straight sets. Lumanog defeated Anderson (6-1, 7-5) at No. 2s. At No. 3s, Do Lago took down Vandersall (6-2, 6-2).

Felder won her match at No. 4s over Robinson (6-1, 6-1). Fanton defeated Wilson at No. 5s (6-1, 6-0). Jericha Fox came on at No. 6s to round out the victory, dropping Emma Montenegro (6-2, 7-5).

Midland 7, Northwestern 0

All three doubles matches went to the Warriors to begin their day. Like the women, the men too saw new pairings due to sickness by one of their regulars. Miguel Abete and Ryosei Masuda took down Brian VanderBerg and David Bomgaars at No. 1s, 6-2. Luca Struffi and Tycho Janssen also won by a 6-2 score as they beat Collin Harmelink and Juan Mackrey at No. 2s. In the battle of No. 3s, Jeremy Attrill and Bradyn Heiss won 6-4 over Jack Roisum and Noah Roisum.

In singles action, it was all straight-set wins for Midland. Abete won No. 1s over VandenBerg (6-4, 6-2). Struffi was taken to extras in set two but won No. 2s over Bomgaars (6-0, 7-5). In No. 3s, Masuda took down Mackrey (6-4, 6-3).

Attrill picked up the win at No. 4s over Harmelink (6-1, 6-3). At No. 5s, Janssen defeated Jack Roisum (6-1, 6-1). Bruno Brocanelli earned the singles win at No. 6s over Noah Roisum (6-2, 6-2).

Midland will take on Creighton in a nonconference match next, traveling to the Koch Tennis Center Friday, April 8. First serve is set for 1 p.m.

