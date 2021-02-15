Midland tennis teams topple Bethany

The Midland tennis teams were back in action inside the Fremont YMCA on Saturday with a dual versus Bethany College. The Warrior men picked up a 5-2 win while the women took home a 6-1 victory. The men improve to 2-0 on the year while the women sit at 1-1.
Men: Midland 5, Bethany 2The Warriors were 2-1 in doubles with the duo of Tycho Janssen and Jeremy Attrill earning a 6-1 win at No. 2 and Nunzio Thiel and Nathen Bitzer blanking the Swedes at No. 3, 6-0.
Bethany earned wins in both No. 1 and No. 2 singles, but the Warriors rebounded with wins in the remaining matches.
Singles Results
- No. 1: Raul Rivero Eggers over Conrad Mascarenhas (6-4, 3-6, 10-5)
- No. 2: Kurt Bruckner Suarez over Salvador Almeida (6-2, 2-6, 10-6)
- No. 3: Theil over Drew Witter (6-1, 6-1)
- No. 4: Janssen over Franco Hernandez Colman (6-2, 6-0)
- No. 5: Arrtill over Matt Lucas (5-7, 6-3, 10-1)
- No. 6: Bit
zer over Gavin Pastrine (6-0, 6-0)
Women: Midland 6, Bethany 1The Warriors swept the doubles competition for the first time the season. Grace Felder and Lexie Glosser battled in a 7-5 win at No. 1. Elyse Splichal and Madison Kersigo picked up a 6-0 win at No. 2 while Keyana Hastings and Sophie Mollring earned a 6-0 win to wrap things up at No. 3.
Midland went 5-1 in singles competition with Grace Felder and Lexie Glosser picking up their first career wins as Warriors.
Singles Results
- No. 1: Felder over Laura Piracun (4-6, 6-2, 10-1)
- No. 2: Sydney Carrasco over Kersigo (7-6, 6-3)
- No. 3: Spichal over Kiara Sweat (6-3, 6-3)
- No. 4: Glosser over Jordyn Trumbley (6-3, 6-3)
- No. 5: Hastings over Gracie Gaskill (6-0, 6-0)
- No. 6: Macee Thompson over Avery Dauer (6-3, 6-3)
Midland tennis continues its homestand this week as the Warriors’ men and women welcome Iowa Central Community College for an 11 a.m. Friday morning exhibition. The men will host Buena Vista University on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.