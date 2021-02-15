Midland tennis teams topple Bethany

The Midland tennis teams were back in action inside the Fremont YMCA on Saturday with a dual versus Bethany College. The Warrior men picked up a 5-2 win while the women took home a 6-1 victory. The men improve to 2-0 on the year while the women sit at 1-1.

Men: Midland 5, Bethany 2The Warriors were 2-1 in doubles with the duo of Tycho Janssen and Jeremy Attrill earning a 6-1 win at No. 2 and Nunzio Thiel and Nathen Bitzer blanking the Swedes at No. 3, 6-0.

Bethany earned wins in both No. 1 and No. 2 singles, but the Warriors rebounded with wins in the remaining matches.

Singles Results

No. 1: Raul Rivero Eggers over Conrad Mascarenhas (6-4, 3-6, 10-5)

No. 2: Kurt Bruckner Suarez over Salvador Almeida (6-2, 2-6, 10-6)

No. 3: Theil over Drew Witter (6-1, 6-1)

No. 4: Janssen over Franco Hernandez Colman (6-2, 6-0)

No. 5: Arrtill over Matt Lucas (5-7, 6-3, 10-1)

No. 6: Bit

zer over Gavin Pastrine (6-0, 6-0)