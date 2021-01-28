Midland thrower Dylan Kucera off to whirlwind start in his junior campaign

Midland field athlete Dylan Kucera doesn’t have a dream distance to hit this indoor track season. Further and enough to win are the marks the Midland junior field athlete has his sights on.
When you own the school record and top mark in the country at the NAIA level in your event, consistency rather than distance becomes the name of the game.
“The goal is to win a couple more championships and do what it takes to be on top,” Kucera said. “I don’t really have a distance in mind just because when I get a distance in my head, I get wrapped around it and if I don’t throw it, it gets to my head, so just whatever I have to do to win is what we are after.”
The former Bergan Knight, who is the defending indoor shot put national champion, hasn’t any issues picking up from where he left off last season.
In the three meets this season, Kucera has won all three shot put events and won the weighted throw twice.
The junior has been named the GPAC field athlete of the week three times and this past week, Kucera was recognized as the NAIA field athlete of the week.
“The first half has gone a lot better than I was expecting it to,” Kucera said. “ With having so many months off, I sort of expected to come in and kind of get a feel for the first half of the season and get the mark I needed to get to nationals. Those marks have been much better than what I was expecting.”
With no outdoor season in the spring due to COVID-19 and a summer spent coaching the First State Bank Reserve baseball team to a deep state tournament run, Kucera had just a few months in the fall to return to form.
“I threw maybe four times all summer and then once August came around and we all got back on campus, that’s when I started picking it up and started throwing everyday again.”
Kucera said this season has been about refining his technique in both the shot and the weighted throw.
“This year, in the weight room I am as strong as I need to be to throw as far as we want to and now we just want to sit back and focus on the technique aspect of the throw.
This past Saturday at the Dordt Open, the Kucera reset his school record in the shot put with a throw of 59’ 11 3/4”—hitting the distance twice during the competition.
Kucera’s nearly 60-foot throw is best nationally by a margin of three feet and over a foot further than his national championship winning heave.
Get unlimited access to local news on FremontTribune.com and our apps.
In the weighted throw, Kucera moved up one spot all-time in the Warriors record book with a distance of 63-11.75—14 feet further than his nearest competitor at the meet. The junior bumped teammate Seth Sabetha’s throw of 63’ 10 1/4” down to third best all-time.
“I was just kind of feeling it,” Kucera said about the meet. “ We had a good week of practice, it was probably one of my best weeks of practice for both events. In the weight room things were going well, so I had a pretty good feeling going into the meet that it could potentially be a pretty good meet.”
Kucera wasn’t the only Warrior to find success at the meet.
On the women’s side, Wendy van Nes earned first place in the pole vault with a mark of 10-08.00.
Midland returns to action Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Fred Belle Classic. The Warriors have just three indoor meets remaining before the GPAC conference meet scheduled for Feb. 19-20 followed by the Indoor National Championships, which start on March 3.