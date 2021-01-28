Midland thrower Dylan Kucera off to whirlwind start in his junior campaign

Midland field athlete Dylan Kucera doesn’t have a dream distance to hit this indoor track season. Further and enough to win are the marks the Midland junior field athlete has his sights on.

When you own the school record and top mark in the country at the NAIA level in your event, consistency rather than distance becomes the name of the game.

“The goal is to win a couple more championships and do what it takes to be on top,” Kucera said. “I don’t really have a distance in mind just because when I get a distance in my head, I get wrapped around it and if I don’t throw it, it gets to my head, so just whatever I have to do to win is what we are after.”

The former Bergan Knight, who is the defending indoor shot put national champion, hasn’t any issues picking up from where he left off last season.

In the three meets this season, Kucera has won all three shot put events and won the weighted throw twice.

The junior has been named the GPAC field athlete of the week three times and this past week, Kucera was recognized as the NAIA field athlete of the week.