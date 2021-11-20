Midland to host Cornerstone in NAIA tournament opener

The Midland volleyball team is back in the postseason for the second-straight year and eighth time in nine seasons.

The Warriors will return to their home court one final time this fall, hosting Cornerstone University at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The victor advances along with 23 other teams to the final tournament sit in Sioux City.

Cornerstone comes into the match-up with a 24-14 record losing in the WHAC conference tournament finals.

The Golden Eagles were 4-8 thought the first dozen games of the season, but have since put together a record of 20-6 to receive an at-large bid into the postseason.

The cornerstone to Cornerstone’s offense is their service attack. The Golden Eagles rank seventh in the country in ace serves with 255.

Cornerstone is no stranger to the postseason, having qualified in five of the last six years.

Midland once again enters the postseason after a bit of a break, albeit not as long as last year’s. Saturday will be the first time in two weeks the Warriors have seen game-action since their first round exit in the opening round of the GPAC tournament.

The Warriors, who are 23-5 and ranked 9th in the final regular season poll, enter the final stretch of the season battled tested.

Midland is 13-3 against opponents who qualified for the national tournament, which includes seven conference foes.

First serve is set for 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0