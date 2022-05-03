Midland to host half of GPAC conference softball tournament

Midland softball will host one bracket of the GPAC conference tournament beginning Wednesday.

The Warriors, the regular season GPAC champion, will serve as one bracket host (1,4,5,8 seeds), while second seed Northwestern will be the other bracket host (2,3,6,7 seeds) of the two four-team tournaments.

Morningside, Jamestown, and Dordt make up the rest of the Midland bracket.

In Orange City, Iowa, second-seed Northwestern will host Mount Marty, College of Saint Mary, and Concordia.

Play will continue, including bracket championship games, on Thursday, May 5.

The Midland and Northwestern bracket winners will meet on Saturday, May 7, at the highest remaining seed in the GPAC Softball Tournament Championship Series. The final series will be a best two out of three format.

Midland has secured the league's first berth to the NAIA Opening Round, while the GPAC Tournament Champion will receive the second berth.

If the Warriors win the GPAC Tournament then the tournament runner-up will receive the second GPAC berth to the NAIA Opening Round.

The two brackets will be double elimination, with the final the best two of three. GPAC tie-breakers were used in the seeding process.

2022 GPAC Softball Tournament Brackets

Midland Bracket – Christensen Field

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Game #1 – (1) Midland (32-7, 19-3) vs (8) Dordt (20-19-1, 10-12) – Noon

Game #2 – (4) Morningside (29-13, 15-7) vs. (5) Jamestown (23-22-1, 10-11-1) – 2pm

Game #3 – Winner Game #1 vs. Winner Game #2 – 4pm

Game #4 – Loser Game #1 vs. Loser Game #2 – 6pm

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Game #5 – Winner Game #4 vs. Loser Game #3 – Noon

Game #6 – Winner Game #3 vs. Winner Game #5 – 2pm

Game #7 – If necessary (Game #6 winner/loser) – 4pm

Northwestern Bracket – Northwestern Softball Diamond

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Game #1 – (2) Northwestern (36-9-1, 15-6-1) vs. (7) Concordia (22-22, 10-12) – Noon

Game #2 – (3) Mount Marty (27-13, 15-7) vs. (6) College of Saint Mary (14-26, 10-12) – 2pm

Game #3 – Winner Game #1 vs. Winner Game #2 – 4pm

Game #4 – Loser Game #1 vs. Loser Game #2 – 6pm

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Game #5 – Winner Game #4 vs. Loser Game #3 – Noon

Game #6 – Winner Game #3 vs. Winner Game #5 – 2 pm

Game #7 – If necessary (Game #6 winner/loser) – 4 pm

GPAC Softball Tournament Championship Series

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Midland Bracket Winner vs. Northwestern Bracket Winner (at highest seed)

(Best 2 of 3 Format) - Times TBA

