Midland to host half of GPAC conference softball tournament

Midland softball will host one bracket of the GPAC conference tournament beginning Wednesday.
The Warriors, the regular season GPAC champion, will serve as one bracket host (1,4,5,8 seeds), while second seed Northwestern will be the other bracket host (2,3,6,7 seeds) of the two four-team tournaments.
Morningside, Jamestown, and Dordt make up the rest of the Midland bracket.
In Orange City, Iowa, second-seed Northwestern will host Mount Marty, College of Saint Mary, and Concordia.
Play will continue, including bracket championship games, on Thursday, May 5.
The Midland and Northwestern bracket winners will meet on Saturday, May 7, at the highest remaining seed in the GPAC Softball Tournament Championship Series. The final series will be a best two out of three format.
Midland has secured the league's first berth to the NAIA Opening Round, while the GPAC Tournament Champion will receive the second berth.
If the Warriors win the GPAC Tournament then the tournament runner-up will receive the second GPAC berth to the NAIA Opening Round.
The two brackets will be double elimination, with the final the best two of three. GPAC tie-breakers were used in the seeding process.
2022 GPAC Softball Tournament Brackets
Midland Bracket – Christensen Field
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Game #1 – (1) Midland (32-7, 19-3) vs (8) Dordt (20-19-1, 10-12) – Noon
Game #2 – (4) Morningside (29-13, 15-7) vs. (5) Jamestown (23-22-1, 10-11-1) – 2pm
Game #3 – Winner Game #1 vs. Winner Game #2 – 4pm
Game #4 – Loser Game #1 vs. Loser Game #2 – 6pm
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Game #5 – Winner Game #4 vs. Loser Game #3 – Noon
Game #6 – Winner Game #3 vs. Winner Game #5 – 2pm
Game #7 – If necessary (Game #6 winner/loser) – 4pm
Northwestern Bracket – Northwestern Softball Diamond
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Game #1 – (2) Northwestern (36-9-1, 15-6-1) vs. (7) Concordia (22-22, 10-12) – Noon
Game #2 – (3) Mount Marty (27-13, 15-7) vs. (6) College of Saint Mary (14-26, 10-12) – 2pm
Game #3 – Winner Game #1 vs. Winner Game #2 – 4pm
Game #4 – Loser Game #1 vs. Loser Game #2 – 6pm
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Game #5 – Winner Game #4 vs. Loser Game #3 – Noon
Game #6 – Winner Game #3 vs. Winner Game #5 – 2 pm
Game #7 – If necessary (Game #6 winner/loser) – 4 pm
GPAC Softball Tournament Championship Series
Saturday, May 7, 2022
Midland Bracket Winner vs. Northwestern Bracket Winner (at highest seed)
(Best 2 of 3 Format) - Times TBA