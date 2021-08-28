Midland to open season against Sterling

Midland football brings back an experienced group for the 2021 season with starters back on offense and nine starters on the defensive side of the ball all returning.
“In all my years of coaching, this is my best what I call player-led football team,” said Midland coach Jeff Jamrog during the virtual Great Plains Athletic Conference media day. “Guys are taking ownership, they are being great role models for the incoming freshman and transfers.”
The Warriors are coming off a 5-3 campaign in a shortened 2020 slate with their losses coming against three playoff teams.
“We feel really confident about all three phases of football,” Jamrog said.
Key returners on offense for Midland include quarterback River Walker, running back Maximus Wold, wide receiver Dalton Tremayne and tight end Austin Harris.
Walker threw for 1,724 yards and 16 touchdowns to nine interceptions last fall while also rushing for 282 yards—second most for the Warriors—and four touchdowns.
Harris was the team’s second leading receiver last year, hauling in 23 receptions for 407 yards and three touchdowns.
Tremayne was on the receiving end of 14 passes for 311 yards and one score and was also the Warriors top return specialist.
Midland will have to replace its top targets in the passing game with the graduation of leading receiver Darrin Gentry.
Wold saw action in seven games, carrying the ball 20 times for 121 yards.
Midland will be working under a new offensive coordinator this fall with Ben Dixon.
Dixon comes over from the coaching staff at Oberlin College where he was the passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach, and recruiting coordinator.
The defense returns nine starters from last year, which only allowed 19.2 points per game while pitching a shutout and also producing two games in which the opponent only scored three points.
The Warriors linebacking core brings back top tackler Zach Acamo and Charles Barnes. The duo combined for six—three a piece—of Midland’s 15 interceptions a year ago.
The defensive line will be anchored by Trevor Havlovic, who finished second on the team in tackles with 63 including 10.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks.
Fifth-year senior Christian Harmon will return in the secondary. He is one of six Warriors back on the extra year of eligibility.
“In my six years now here being a head coach at Midland, this is the most talented football team and the closest football team that I’ve seen and hopefully when you add that all up, it’ll be a season that Midland football fans can remember,” Jamrog said.