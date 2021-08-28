Midland to open season against Sterling

Midland will have to replace its top targets in the passing game with the graduation of leading receiver Darrin Gentry.

Wold saw action in seven games, carrying the ball 20 times for 121 yards.

Midland will be working under a new offensive coordinator this fall with Ben Dixon.

Dixon comes over from the coaching staff at Oberlin College where he was the passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach, and recruiting coordinator.

The defense returns nine starters from last year, which only allowed 19.2 points per game while pitching a shutout and also producing two games in which the opponent only scored three points.

The Warriors linebacking core brings back top tackler Zach Acamo and Charles Barnes. The duo combined for six—three a piece—of Midland’s 15 interceptions a year ago.

The defensive line will be anchored by Trevor Havlovic, who finished second on the team in tackles with 63 including 10.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks.

Fifth-year senior Christian Harmon will return in the secondary. He is one of six Warriors back on the extra year of eligibility.