Midland toppled by Dakota Wesleyan

The Midland women suffered their worse loss of the season Saturday 85-39 to Dakota Wesleyan.

The setback lowers their overall record to 8-19 overall and 4-16 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), while DWU moves up to 22-6 overall and 14-6 in the conference.

Erin Prusa scored the first field goal of the game as she hit a hook shot in the lane in the first minute of action.

That was the lone field goal of the quarter as the Warriors trailed the Tigers 19-3 after ten minutes of play.

Peyton Wingert broke the drought with 8:33 left in the second quarter. She scored 10 of the Warriors’ 13 points in the quarter.

DWU built a 41-16 halftime lead with nine different players in the scoring column.

Wingert finished team-high 19 points. Prusa was next highest with six points while Kara Jennings registered a pair of assists in her final home game as Warrior.

Midland (8-19, 4-16 GPAC) will travel to face Hastings (13-13, 9-11 GPAC) Wednesday, Feb. 16. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. inside Lynn Farrell Arena in Hastings, Nebraska.

