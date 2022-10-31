Midland topples Doane in straight sets

The No. 4 Midland volleyball team cruised past Doane Saturday 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-19).

“Our serving was pretty solid today and we kept Doane from doing what they wanted to do offensively,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. “We had a few too many hitting errors in game three, otherwise we were pretty efficient on our side of the net.”

The opening set was back-and-forth early as the teams played to an 8-8 tie. After Doane went up 10-8, Midland responded with a pair of 6-0 runs to take control of the set. The Tigers attempted a comeback, scoring five in a row with the Warriors at set point.

Taliyah Flores finally ended rally with a kill from Hope Leimbach to take the opener 25-19.

Midland rattled off another six-pack of points to start the second and never looked back. Their lead grew to 10-1 and then 20-8. Abbey Ringler slammed home the final two points off assists from Leimbach.

The Warriors hit a match-best .407 on the attack, 12 kills with just one error, winning 25-12.

In what would be the final set, Doane played point-for-point with Midland through the early parts. Tied, 9-9, the Warriors went on an 8-2 run that was highlighted by three consecutive ace serves from Flores.

For the match, the Warriors hit .276 while limiting the Tigers to a .049 hitting percentage.

Leimbach finished with 35 set assists coordinating the attack that saw seven different players with a kill. Flores led the way with 14 kills while Lauren Williams and Savanna Berger each had seven.

Delanie Vallinch had a match-high 15 digs from her libero position. Flores dug up 11 attacks to complete her 13th double-double of the season. At the net, Midland had nine blocks as a team. Williams had a hand in six of them, with one solo stuff.

Midland (23-3, 13-2 GPAC) will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday with a road trip to take on No. 5 Concordia (21-3, 12-3 GPAC). The Warriors won a five-set thriller in Fremont back in early September. First serve of the rematch on Nov. 1 in Seward is set for 7:30 p.m. inside Friedrich Arena.

A win over the Bulldogs coupled with a No. 2 Jamestown loss at No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan would make the Warriors co-GPAC regular season champions with the Jimmies.

Jamestown can claim the GPAC regular season crown outright with a win over the Tigers, who they beat in five sets at home earlier in the regular season.