Midland University has added a new track and field assistant coach.
Joel Leindecker, a graduate of Eastern Michigan, comes to MU from NCAA Division I University of Detroit Mercy. With the Titans, he coached combined events as well as jumping events.
“Joel has a great energy about him and is very passionate about coaching,” MU coach Dan Gerber said. “He is an excellent teacher of the sport and is really going to help elevate our field events.”
Leindecker began his coaching career at Vandercook (Michigan) Lake High School. In five seasons at VLHS, he coached six Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) qualifiers.
After Vandercook, he spent three seasons coaching the pole vault at NCAA Division III's Adrian College. While there he continued to work with high school athletes via a vaulting club he started.
At Detroit Mercy, Leindecker was able to help 30 athletes achieve to-10 school marks in their respective events, including school records in the men’s and women’s pole vault. He also coached the 2018 Horizon League heptathlon champion.