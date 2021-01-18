Midland track and field return to competition

The Midland track and field team returned to competition on Saturday at the Scott Nisley Memorial Classic at Doane.

The men were represented well as sophomore Adrien Patigny placed first in the 60 meter with a time of 7.01—beating his third place time of 7.09 in last week’s meet. Patigny also topped the podium in the 200 meter with a finishing time of 22.92.

The throws were dominated by a familiar face in junior Dylan Kucera. Kucera picked up another win in the shot put with a toss of 57-03.75.

He also posted the top mark of 64-00.25 in the weight throw, seven feet further than his nearest opponent and nearly a two-foot improvement on last week’s mark.

The women were represented in a fifth place finish in the 400 meter by freshman Madyson Ray. Ray’s time of 29.51 was just .07 off of a third-place finish.

Sophomore Wendy van Nes picked up a fifth place mark in the pole vault at 11-03.00 while sophomore Kylee Edmonds came in at 10-09.00 for a 10th place finish.

“We only had a small contingent of sprinters and field event athletes this week,” said coach Daniel Gerber. “We made a lot of progress from last week to this week and will continue to improve.”

Midland will look to continue to build on their improvements shown at the Scotty Nisley Memorial Classic as the teams head to Sioux Center, Iowa for the Dordt Indoor Invitational on Saturday, January 23.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0