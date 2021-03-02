Midland track and field sends 7 to nationals

The Midland women will be represented by a trio of distance runners and one pole vaulter. Madilynn Edwards, Myia Johnson, and Vivian Sanchez will all be competing in the women’s mile. Sanchez will also be running the 800m race. In the field, Kylee Edmonds will be one of 16 athletes in the women’s pole vault.

On the men’s side, Dylan Kucera will be looking to defend his indoor men’s shot put title from a year ago.

Kucera owns the best mark in the NAIA by nearly a meter with his seed mark at 18.28m and Austin Cheatham of Bethel checking in at 17.43m.

He also comes in as the favorite in the weight throw with a mark of 19.88m, ahead of conference foe Matthew Campbell of Doane.

He has also qualified for the men’s weight throw. Joining him in the field is Shandon Reitzell who will be competing in the high jump.

Reitzell has the second best seed mark coming into the event at 2.14m.

Rounding out the men’s team is Jose Gonzalez who will be running the men’s 1000m race.

To watch the Warriors in action, you can tune into the NAIA Network [link]. You can also follow along with live results from DakotaTiming [link]. Below is a schedule of events for the Midland athletes.