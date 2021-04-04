Midland track competes at Bronco Invitational

Midland University men’s and women’s track and field traveled to compete in the Bronco Invitational, hosted by Hastings College on Friday.

“We had strong performances from all areas of our team,” said head coach Daniel Gerber. “It was an exciting day for us with a number of national qualifiers and high places.”

Adrien Patigny won both the 100m and 200m. Patigny broke his own school record in the 200m, which he set just a week prior, with a time of 21.34. His mark is good for second in the NAIA this season.

Jose Gonzales took home the crown in the 1500m, recording a time of 4:16.55 in the finals.

Dylan Kucera picked up two wins on the day, hitting top marks in the discus and shotput.

Kucera reached 17.59m in the shot put which was nearly two meters further than his nearest competitor.

The field events continued to be a bright spot for the Warriors as Shandon Reitzell earned first-place in the high jump with a mark of 2.05m. Midland’s Ross McMahon was third in the event with a jump of 1.90m. The long jump competition was represented by Eli Hustad who placed second with a distance of 6.84m.