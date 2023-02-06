The Midland track returned got back to work at the Dakota Wesleyan Alumni meet Saturday.

The Midland men had eight athletes with top-five finishes and had a relay place third.

The team of Henri Stoeckermann, Isaac vanWestrienen, Blake Olbrich, and Lucas Hjortkjaer ran a time of 8:00.33 in the 4x800m relay.

Garrick Wilson was fifth in the 600m with a time of 1:39.41. At 1000m, Stoeckermann finished runner-up with a time of 2:32.62. In the mile, Christian McCafferty was second with a time of 4:32.85.

In the 3000m, Jon Mahoney was 3rd with a time of 9:17.30 and McCafferty was 5th with a 9:42.07.

In the field, Dylan Kucera picked up a pair of wins in the throwing events. He won the shot put with a heave of 18.68m and won the weight throw with a distance of 19.83m. Aubrey Woodard took third in the long jump with a leap of 6.67m.

On the women’s side, the Warriors had three top-five finishers in individual events and saw a relay team place third.

The relay squad of Nevaeh Sarabia, Emma Strom, Amber Rodgers, and Madyson Ray ran a time of 4:24.45 in the 4x400m relay.

In the high jump, Natalie Beglin secured bronze as she cleared 1.53m. Over in the shot put, Lucy Theil was fifth with a top throw of 11.71m. On the track, Emma Strom was fourth in the 60m with a time of 8.18 in finals after qualifying with an 8.17.

Next up on the schedule for Midland is the Concordia Indoor Invitational. They’ll travel down to Seward, Nebraska on Saturday, February 11 for the meet inside Walz Fieldhouse.