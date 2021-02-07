Midland track competes at Mount Marty Invitational

Midland University’s track and field teams got a preview of the host site of the 2021 NAIA Indoor National Championships on Saturday as they competed in the Mount Marty Invitational. The Warriors had several quality marks at the one-day event.
“The team had really good energy today,” said coach Daniel Gerber. “They were loose, having fun, and supporting one another. We had a really good day of track and field all around.”
The Warrior women had five performers in the top six of their events while the men compiled nine in the top-six. Four Warriors won their respective events and set facility records in doing so.
Madison Ray placed 2nd in the women’s 60m hurdles with a time of 10.61 in the finals. She had a quicker 10.50 time in qualifying.
In the field events, Midland went 1-2 in the women’s pole vault. Wendy van Nes placed 2nd with a height of 3.35m while Kylee Edmonds won the event, clearing 3.66m. Edmonds set a new school record as well.
Natalie Iacovetto earned a 3rd place finish in the women’s shot put. She had a best-throw of 11.32m. In the weight throw, Sydney Weirich placed 5th with a distance of 13.62m.
Get unlimited access to local news on FremontTribune.com and our apps.
On the men’s side, the Warriors showed balance with four top finishes on the track and five in the field.
On the track, Eli Hustad place 5th in the men’s 60m hurdles with a time of 7.21. Adrien Patigny was 2nd in the men’s 200m with a time of 22.36. In the distance races, Jose Gonzales was 2nd in the men’s mile with a time of 4:32.26 and Alex France placed 2nd in the men’s 5000m with a time of 16:25.44.
Dylan Kucera won both men’s throwing events. He had a distance of 18.10m in the men’s shot put and a best of 18.96m in the men’s weight throw. Teammate Josh Lewis was 3rd in the shot put with a toss of 14.12m and William DeLay was 5th in the weight throw with a best of 14.13m.
Rounding out the performances for the Warriors was Shandon Reitzell with a 1st-place finish in the men’s high jump. He cleared 2.08m. His mark is 6th-best all-time at Midland.
Midland will have one more opportunity to compete at Mount Marty’s Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse before nationals as they will be back there next weekend for the Mount Marty Last Chance meet. The Warriors have that meet along with the GPAC Championships left in their regular season.