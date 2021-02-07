Midland track competes at Mount Marty Invitational

Midland University’s track and field teams got a preview of the host site of the 2021 NAIA Indoor National Championships on Saturday as they competed in the Mount Marty Invitational. The Warriors had several quality marks at the one-day event.

“The team had really good energy today,” said coach Daniel Gerber. “They were loose, having fun, and supporting one another. We had a really good day of track and field all around.”

The Warrior women had five performers in the top six of their events while the men compiled nine in the top-six. Four Warriors won their respective events and set facility records in doing so.

Madison Ray placed 2nd in the women’s 60m hurdles with a time of 10.61 in the finals. She had a quicker 10.50 time in qualifying.

In the field events, Midland went 1-2 in the women’s pole vault. Wendy van Nes placed 2nd with a height of 3.35m while Kylee Edmonds won the event, clearing 3.66m. Edmonds set a new school record as well.

Natalie Iacovetto earned a 3rd place finish in the women’s shot put. She had a best-throw of 11.32m. In the weight throw, Sydney Weirich placed 5th with a distance of 13.62m.