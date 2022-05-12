Midland track earns 11 All-GPAC nods

The Great Plains Athletic Conference bestowed its honors for the Outdoor Track and Field Season Thursday with 11 athletes earning All-GPAC recognition by placing in the top eight individually at the 2022 outdoor championships.

Dylan Kucera earned the GPAC Men’s Field Performer of the Meet award.

Kucera won the men’s shot put and the discus events. In the shot put, he set a new GPAC Championship record with a throw of 18.63m.

Joining Kucera on the list were Ty Cooley, William DeLay, Alex Herman, Myia Johnson, Gavin Larson, Ross McMahon, Adrien Patigny, Shandon Reitzell, Riccardo Stagnaro, and Henri Stoeckermann.

Reitzell led a charge of Warriors in the men’s high jump. He won the event with a height of 2.11m. McMahon and Cooley finished second and third. Both of them cleared 2.08m, with McMahon earning the judge’s decision.

DeLay placed eighth in the men’s hammer throw, reaching 49.30m.

Herman was fourth in the men’s shot put with a best of 15.40m.

Johnson placed fifth in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 12:21.88 and was eighth in the 5000m with a time of 19:50.90.

Larson earned third place in the men’s triple jump. His best leap went 14.29m.

Patigny placed third in the men’s 100m with a time of 10.87 and was fifth in the 200m with a time of 21.66.

Stagnaro finished fourth in the men’s javelin with a best throw of 50.55m.

Stoeckermann turned in a time of 1:57.16 in the men’s 800m, placing eighth.

