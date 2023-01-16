Midland track gets back to work at South Dakota Kickoff

The Midland track and field teams got 2023 started at the South Dakota Kickoff Saturday, producing 30 top ten finishes.

The Warrior women had a pair of top tens on the track. Myia Johnson placed 8th in the 1-mile run with a time of 5:47.34. Emma Strom placed 7th in the 60m sprint with a time of 8:23. During prelims, Strom ran an 8.11, which places her third all-time in the Midland record book.

In the women’s triple jump, Hannah Meyer had a best jump of 9.89m, placing 8th. Madalyn Kelsey placed 10th in the women’s shot put with a heave of 10.15m.

Midland saw four jumpers in the top ten of the women’s high jump. Krista Hardy cleared 1.52m to place 4th. Shyanne Pipkin and Natalie Beglin both reached 1.47m to place 6th and 7th, respectively. Clearing 1.37m was Tiffani Peitz, good for 8th place.

The women’s 1600m relay team, which placed 3rd with a time of 4:30.23, was comprised of Amber Rodgers, Madyson Ray, Hannah Meyer, and Emma Strom.

On the track for the men, three Warriors recorded times good enough to place them on the school's top ten lists. Henri Stoeckermann was the runner-up in the 600m race with a time of 1:23.81. He now ranks sixth all-time at Midland. Isaac vanWestrienen won the 3000m event with a time of 9:09.59 and ranks ninth on the MU record boards. Evan Shepard placed 4th in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.57. His time of 8.52 during qualifying puts him sixth all-time.

Adrien Patigny had a pair of top times as he placed 4th in the 200m (22.88) and 5th in the 60m (7.13).

In the 400m race, Blake Olbrich was 8th with a time of 53.87 and Garrick Wilson placed 9th with a time of 61.29.

Andrew Nunez was 5th at 800m with a time of 2:12.57.

Three runners made the top ten in the men’s 1-mile with vanWestrienen leading the way with a 4:35.26 for 3rd. Jonathan Mahoney placed 6th (4:41.62) while Christian McCafferty was 9th (4:48.40).

At 3000m, Mahoney was the runner-up to vanWestrienen with a time of 9:22.55 while Eli Bottom turned in a time of 10:00.93 for 4th.

In the field, Dylan Kucera led a group of four Warriors in the men’s shot put. He won the event with a toss of 18.08m. Alex Herman was 3rd (15.77m), Nate Osness placed 6th (12.79m), and Hunter Weirich finished 9th (11.41m). Kucera also picked up the win in the weight throw with a best of 19.03m.

On the runway, Derek Manzo and Pampa Raffin placed 6th and 9th, respectively, in the long jump. Manzo jumped 6.65m while Raffin had a best of 6.14m.

In the triple jump, Jonah Martinez placed 6th with a jump of 11.80m.

Midland will look to add athletes to its national qualifier roster, which currently includes Kucera (shot put), Ty Cooley (high jump), and Shandon Reitzell (high jump), as the spring semester gets into full gear. The Warriors will travel to Maryville, Missouri next weekend to compete in the Northwest Open hosted by Northwest Missouri State.