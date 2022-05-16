Midland track gets final tune-up at Concordia Twilight meet

Midland track sent a half-dozen of athletes to the Concordia Twilight meet on Friday for a final tune-up before the national championship meet.

On the track, Adrien Patigny looked to stay sharp in the men’s 200m. He turned in a time of 21.88, placing third in the event.

Dylan Kucera threw in the men’s open of three field events, earning a first-, second-, and third-place finish.

He won the men’s shot put with a season-best of 18.95m, setting the new school record at 62’ 2 1/4”.

In the open discus, he was second with a throw of 49.36m. In the hammer throw, he was third with a best throw of 60.46m.

Also competing in the open shot put were Alex Herman and Josh Lewis. Herman cleared 15.54m, placing sixth, while Lewis was a spot behind him with a throw of 15.50m.

In the men’s collegiate hammer, William DeLay placed fifth. He threw 52.81m, a new season-high. DeLay also placed seventh in the collegiate shot put with a toss of 13.28m.

Both Lewis’ and DeLay’s marks earned them national qualifier status.

On the women’s side, Sydney Weirich was the lone Warrior competing. She threw in the collegiate discus, placing ninth with a best throw of 35.84m.

Midland will send a group of eleven athletes to the 2022 NAIA National Championships, which begins May 25 and runs through May 27 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

