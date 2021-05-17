Midland track gets in final tune-up

Midland track and field took a small contingency of athletes to the Concordia Twilight meet on Friday as they wrap up the last week of regular season meets and make final a final push for the NAIA National Championships.

The meet hosted by Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, featured athletes from all over the region with 20 NAIA schools represented on the oval and in the field at Bulldog Stadium.

Midland’s team consisted of six athletes with Eli Hustad, Dylan Kucera, Josh Lewis, Ross McMahon, Adrien Patigny, and Shandon Reitzell all competing.

Patigny was the lone Warrior on the track, running the men’s 100m race. He turned in a time of 10.74 in the prelims and then ran a 10.75 in the finals to place 3rd.

In the men’s high jump, Reitzell and McMahon were a part of a field of nine jumpers. Reitzell won the event with a height of 2.05m while McMahon was 3rd with a clearing of 2.00m.

Kucera was the busiest of the Midland athletes as he competed in three events. He placed 6th in the discus with a toss of 47.62, was 4th in the hammer throw with a best of 59.94, and won the shot put with a throw of 17.93. He set a new personal record in the hammer and inched closer to the top spot on the all-time Midland leaderboard.