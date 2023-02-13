Midland University took to the track in Seward for the Concordia Indoor Invitational on Friday for it's final tune-up before championship season begins. The Warriors earned 21 top-ten placings on the day as they competed against several regional NAIA schools.

Shandon Reitzell and Ross McMahon highlighted the men’s high jump, taking the top two positions. Reitzell won the event with a height of 2.12m while McMahon was on his heels with a clearing of 2.01m. The duo now ranks 2nd and 3rd nationally in the event.

Dylan Kucera continued to shine in the throwing events with two more wins to his resume. He won the weight throw with a new personal-best toss of 20.23m. In the shot put, he had a heave of 18.27m to win the event just ahead of teammate Alex Herman’s toss of 16.20m. Kucera now owns the top throws in both events nationally.

Continuing in the field events, Pampa Raffin earned a finish of 7th in the men’s pole vault. He cleared a height of 4.05m in the field of 13 athletes.

On the women’s side, Krista Hardy had a high jump of 1.49m to place 6th. In the long jump, Emma Strom leaped a distance of 4.91m to place 7th and Madyson Ray reached 4.89m for 8th.

Strom added an 8th-place finish in the 60m with a finals time of 8.18 seconds. In the middle distance, Nevaeh Sarabia brought home 5th with a time of 1:42.79.

In the women’s distance races, Midland’s top placing came from Myia Johnson and Darby Walsh. Johnson was the runner-up in the 1000m with a time of 3:10.89. Walsh became the first Warrior to compete in the 3000m racewalk, placing 3rd with a time of 19:12.69.

For the men, Lucas Hjortkjaer won the 800m with a time of 1:57.91. That ranks him eighth all-time on the Midland leaderboard.

Henri Stoeckermann and Isaac vanWestrienen each had runner-up placings. Stoeckermann’s came in the 1000m with a time of 2:32.55 (season-best). In the 3000m, vanWestrienen ran a time of 8:54.88 and now ranks 5th on the Midland all-time list.

Jon Mahoney and Eli Bottom also placed in the top ten of the 3000m. Mahoney was 3rd with a time of 9:02.69 (season-best) while Bottom was 7th with a 9:43.89 (season-best).

Rounding out the running results for the Warriors, Blake Olbrich had a 7th-place finish in the 600m with a season-best time of 1:27.33. Evan Shepard was 4th in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.52 during finals. He qualified with a season-best time of 8.45 seconds.

Midland will join the rest of the schools from the conference next week back in Seward, Nebraska for the 2023 GPAC Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The meet gets underway on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. with the first set of events in the heptathlon and pentathlon taking place.

The final day gets going at 9 a.m. inside the Walz Human Performance Complex on the campus of Concordia University.