Midland track gets season underway

Midland got its track and field season underway this weekend at the SDSU Holiday Open as one of 13 teams competing inside the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

Midland had a pair of athletes earn wins in their events with Dylan Kucera taking the men’s shot put title and Ty Cooley earning the tie-breaking win in the men’s high jump.

Kucera turned in an NAIA A-Standard mark, throwing 18.55m.

Cooley and teammate Shandon Reitzell each cleared 2.10m in the high jump, with Cooley earning the judge’s decision with fewer misses while Reitzell finished third in the event.

Both have reached the NAIA A-Standard and have qualified for nationals in their opening meet.

Other Warriors earning top ten finishes in the field were Gavin Larson in the men’s triple jump (5th, 14.27m), Shyanne Pipkin in the women’s high jump (9th, 1.50m), and Ross McMahon in the men’s high jump (10th, 1.95m).

On the track, Myia Johnson placed 8th in the women’s 3000m with a time of 10:50.94. Evan Shepard was 9th in the men’s 60m hurdles with a time of 8.65.

Midland will hit the road for the Concordia Early Bird Invitational starting Dec. 9 in Seward.