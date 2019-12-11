BROOKINGS, S.D. – Midland University kicked off its 2019-20 indoor track season by competing recently at the South Dakota State University Invitational inside the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
The Midland women placed 11th out of 13 teams while the men were 12th out of a field of 14.
“It was great to get a start on track season,” Midland coach Daniel Gerber said. “We had many (personal records) over the course of the meet. For some of our freshmen to have top-five performances (in school history) in their first collegiate event, is a great testament to their talent and how much work they have put in this fall.”
Freshman Kylee Edmonds placed seventh in the women's pole vault at 3.35 meters (10-11 3/4). That is the third best vault in school history.
Teammate Cienna Womack ran a 10.04 in the 60-meter hurdles. That time is the sixth-best in MU history.
You have free articles remaining.
For the men, a couple of veterans led the way.
Senior Seth Sabata was sixth in the weight throw (63-10 1/4) while sophomore Dylan Kucera was seventh in the shot put (54-4 3/4). Both marks reached the NAIA "A" standard and qualified them for the national meet.
Sabata also reached the NAIA "B" standard in the shot put while Kucera met it in the weight throw.
Adrien Patigny ran a 7.07 in the preliminaries of the 60 meters. That time is the fourth-best in MU history.
MU will compete Jan. 11 in Crete at the Ward Haylett Invitational.