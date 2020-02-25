Midland track teams compete at GPAC Indoor Championships

MITCHELL, S.D. – Midland University’s men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams traveled north on Friday and Saturday for the GPAC Indoor Championships.

MU senior Seth Sabata took home the top spot in the shot put event with a best throw of 17.27 meters. He and his Warrior teammate, sophomore Dylan Kucera, finished 1-2 in the event as Kucera totaled 16.95 meters on his best toss of the day.

Kucera also took home second place in the weight throw after a toss of 18.53 meters. He was bested only by Jacob Cornelio, a senior from Concordia University.

The Warriors also found team points in four races as freshman Jose Gonzalez and junior Daniel Olson each finished in the top 10 in the men’s 1000 Meter Run. Gonzalez came home in third place with a time of 2:32.74, just a second behind the event winner, Dordt’s Jacob Vander Plaats. Olson placed sixth in the race with a time of 2:36.76.

Senior Jonathan Quintanilla also earned a team point as he placed eighth in a competitive 600-meter run. With a time of 1:26.56, Quintanilla and the top 11 were all separated by just over three seconds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Midland found success in the 4x800 Meter Relay as well as Olson, Christopher Lopez, CJ Martinez, and Alex France placed eighth with a time of 8:58.59.