Midland track teams compete at GPAC Indoor Championships

MITCHELL, S.D. – Midland University’s men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams traveled north on Friday and Saturday for the GPAC Indoor Championships.
MU senior Seth Sabata took home the top spot in the shot put event with a best throw of 17.27 meters. He and his Warrior teammate, sophomore Dylan Kucera, finished 1-2 in the event as Kucera totaled 16.95 meters on his best toss of the day.
Kucera also took home second place in the weight throw after a toss of 18.53 meters. He was bested only by Jacob Cornelio, a senior from Concordia University.
The Warriors also found team points in four races as freshman Jose Gonzalez and junior Daniel Olson each finished in the top 10 in the men’s 1000 Meter Run. Gonzalez came home in third place with a time of 2:32.74, just a second behind the event winner, Dordt’s Jacob Vander Plaats. Olson placed sixth in the race with a time of 2:36.76.
Senior Jonathan Quintanilla also earned a team point as he placed eighth in a competitive 600-meter run. With a time of 1:26.56, Quintanilla and the top 11 were all separated by just over three seconds.
You have free articles remaining.
Midland found success in the 4x800 Meter Relay as well as Olson, Christopher Lopez, CJ Martinez, and Alex France placed eighth with a time of 8:58.59.
On the women’s side, freshman Cienna Womack earned team points in four events. Womack qualified for the 60-meter hurdles and placed sixth with a time of 9.31 seconds. She followed that up with a pair of eighth-place finishes in the long jump (5.33 meters) and triple jump (10.76 meters).
Womack also participated in the women’s pentathlon and placed seventh overall. Her top eight finish came thanks in part to strong outings in the long jump (2nd – 5.19 meters), 60 Meter Hurdles (4th – 9.34 seconds), and shot put (6th – 8.79 meters).
Midland also got team points on the women’s side from junior Vivian Sanchez and senior Avery Blahauvietz. Sanchez placed seventh in the 1000 Meter Run (3:13.53) while Blahauvietz was 8th in the Weight Throw (15.44 meters).
“The athletes rose to the occasion at the right time and we had a lot of fun this weekend in Mitchell,” stated head coach Daniel Gerber. “I’m very happy that our two seniors, Jonathan Quintanilla and Avery Blahauvietz, both scored in their respective events.”
The GPAC Championships marks the end of the team portion of the indoor season, but multiple Warriors still have work to do after qualifying for the NAIA Indoor Championships. Warriors who have qualified for the national championships include Kucera and Sabata in both the shot put and weight throw; Gonzalez in the 1000 Meter Run; Ross McMahon in the high jump and Kylee Edmonds in the pole vault.
The NAIA National Indoor Championships will be held March 5-7 in Brookings, South Dakota.