Midland track wraps up semester at Concordia Early Bird meet

Midland track put the finishing touches on its fall semester efforts Saturday, winning five events at the Concordia Early Bird meet.

On the track, three different athletes won distance races. Henri Stoeckermann won the men’s 1000m race with a time of 2:33.26.

The Warriors swept the one-mile runs.M yia Johnson won the women’s race with a time of 5:35.53. In the men’s race, Christian McCafferty was the first to the line with a time of 4:39.60. Teammates Jon Mahoney (2nd, 4:40.25), Andrew Nunez (4th, 4:51.87), and Eli Bottom (5th, 4:52.96) were close behind, running as a pack in the race.

In the field, Dylan Kucera won the men’s shot put with a best toss of 17.70m. In the high jump, Ty Cooley had the top height at 2.11m. Ross McMahon placed third in the event with a clearing of 1.91m.

Other top-five finishes on the track included Darby Walsh, placing 5th in the women’s mile (6:24.76), and Isaac vanWestrienen, taking 3rd in the men’s 3000m (9:09.93). Evan Shepard qualified second (8.50), and placed 4th in the men’s 60m hurdles with a time of 8.54.

In the women’s long jump, Emma Strong placed 2nd with a leap of 5.23m. Aubrey Woodard and Shandon Reitzell placed 4th and 5th, respectively, in the men’s long jump. Woodard reached 6.76m while Reitzell jumped 6.57m

Gavin Larson was the runner-up in the men’s triple jump. He had a best jump of 13.85m.

Finally, it was Adrien Patigny placed 5th in the men’s heptathlon over the two days. He had a score of 3666 points, with the top time in the 60m (7.14).

Next for Midland after the semester break will be the South Dakota Kickoff. The Warriors will travel up to Vermillion, South Dakota on Saturday, January 14 for the 10 a.m. meet inside the DakotaDome.