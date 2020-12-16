Midland unable to keep pace with Concordia

Midland was unable to keep pace with Concordia Tuesday night, falling 95-81.

“We let a really good team get in a really good rhythm in the first half and its hard to recover from that,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said.

Three-straight 3-pointer from the Bulldogs stretched the visitors lead from 10-7 to 19-11 by the 13 minutes, 47 seconds mark of the first half.

Concordia was 10 of 15 from beyond the arc in the opening half and finished the night 16 of 32 from range.

“They are a really good shooting team and the scare part was we faced them after they hadn’t shot the ball well for two straight games,” Drake said. “Part of it though was we didn’t close out tight, we didn’t have as good of contests on it, but the difficult thing is Concordia puts you in a position where all five guys can shot it.”

Midland briefly closed the gap to five, 21-16, on a 3-pointer from Jake Rueschhoff, who finished with a team-high 21 points, before Concordia pulled away.

Concordia pushed its lead to double-figures at the 9:18 mark and it would not drop below 10 the rest of the evening.

Midland trailed 50-37 at halftime.