Midland unable to keep pace with Concordia

Midland was unable to keep pace with Concordia Tuesday night, falling 95-81.
“We let a really good team get in a really good rhythm in the first half and its hard to recover from that,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said.
Three-straight 3-pointer from the Bulldogs stretched the visitors lead from 10-7 to 19-11 by the 13 minutes, 47 seconds mark of the first half.
Concordia was 10 of 15 from beyond the arc in the opening half and finished the night 16 of 32 from range.
“They are a really good shooting team and the scare part was we faced them after they hadn’t shot the ball well for two straight games,” Drake said. “Part of it though was we didn’t close out tight, we didn’t have as good of contests on it, but the difficult thing is Concordia puts you in a position where all five guys can shot it.”
Midland briefly closed the gap to five, 21-16, on a 3-pointer from Jake Rueschhoff, who finished with a team-high 21 points, before Concordia pulled away.
Concordia pushed its lead to double-figures at the 9:18 mark and it would not drop below 10 the rest of the evening.
Midland trailed 50-37 at halftime.
“All these GPAC games are heavyweight fights and we need to have some counter punches,” Drake said. “I just thought we got punched and punched and punched again and we just didn’t counterpunch until it was too little, too late.”
Concordia led by as many as 22 in the second half, but Rueschhoff scored eight points in the final two minutes to trim the final deficit down to 14.
“I thought Jake for the second straight game was really efficient,” Drake said.
Midland shot 52.5% from the field in the loss with four scorers in double-figures. Joining Rueschhoff was Josh Lambert with 16 points Bo Sandquist with 15 points and Colby Tichota with 11 points.
The Warriors fall to 3-9 overall and 1-7 in GPAC play.
“The biggest thing for us is that we have to continue to stay the course,” Drake said. “Who we are and what we were in December does not determine who we are or what we are moving forward. It’s a hard thing when you’re not getting results to stay the course and that’s our challenge to the guys and I think they are up for that challenge.”
Midland’s final GPAC game of 2020 comes Saturday, Dec. 19, against Dakota Wesleyan. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The Tigers moved up to No. 18 nationally in the latest poll and are currently on a nine-game win streak.
