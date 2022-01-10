Midland unable to keep up with No. 10 Morningside

Poor shooting doomed the Midland women for a second-straight game as No. 10 Morningside ran away with a 95-59 win over the Warriors Saturday.

The Mustangs shot 66 percent from the field while holding the Warriors to a 35.4 shooting percentage.

"They made us pay for every defensive gamble we took," said Midland coach Shawn Gilbert. "They are one of the best offensive teams in the conference if not the country and we've got to make shot, we just don't make shots."

Lexi Kraft was the bright spot for Midland, scoring career-high of 18 points on six of eight shooting from three.

"She has been shooting it well lately, so we put a few sets in and put her in some spots where she can get some shots up," Gilbert said.

Peyton Wingert contributed 13 points. The duo was the lone double-digit scorers with Kaley Einrem the next highest with 6.

The Mustangs opened the game on a 14-2 run and put immediate distance between them and the Warriors. Kraft caught fire from three-point land, hitting three in a row for Midland, bringing them back to within striking distance.

After leading 26-13 after ten minutes of play, Morningside went on another run (11-3) to begin the second quarter. Their lead grew throughout the period as they took their largest advantage to the locker room, 49-22.

While the scoring rose in the third quarter for the Warriors, but the Mustangs answered each basket with their own. Morningside outscored Midland 35-22 in the third setting up the fourth quarter which was played by each teams’ reserves.

Midland 7-10 (3-7 GPAC) will now go on a two-game road stretch starting with a road game against Dakota Wesleyan 14-4 (6-4 GPAC) in Mitchell, South Dakota next Wednesday.

The GPAC matchup will be played at The World’s Only Corn Palace at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12.

