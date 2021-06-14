 Skip to main content
MIdland volleyball announces 2021 slate
MIdland volleyball announces 2021 slate

  • Updated
FRE_050421_Midland VB_p2.jpg

Midland's Jaisa Russell digs out a serve in the first set of the Warriors 3-2 loss to Missouri Baptist in the NAIA National Championship game on Saturday, May 1, in Sioux City, Iowa.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The Midland volleyball team announced its 2021 schedule Monday, a slate the features 14 matches against teams that were ranked or receiving votes during the 2020 season, including seven teams that finished the season ranked in the top 10.

“We are really excited about our 2021 schedule,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “We will once again have several opportunities both in non-conference and in conference play to measure ourselves against some of the best NAIA teams in the country. ”

The Warriors will begin their season on August 20-21 in Florida at the St. Thomas Invitational, which features Florida Memorial College, St. Thomas University, Keiser University, and Southeastern University in Miami Gardens.

That tournament is one of three that Midland will take part in with trips to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Sioux City, Iowa planned as well.

Midland will be in La Crosse on August 27-28 for a four-team round-robin tourney hosted by Viterbo University. Midland will take on the V-Hawks as well as Grand View University and Missouri Baptist University. The contest against MBU will be a rematch of last year’s NAIA Championship match.

Over Labor Day Weekend the Warriors will travel to Sioux City for the Labor Day Classic. They’ll take on Life University, Park University, William Jessup University, and Columbia College.

The only other non-conference matchup for Midland comes on August 31 when they’ll host Peru State College.

In GPAC play, the Warriors will face each conference team at least once with two matches against the College of Saint Mary, Concordia University, Doane University, Hastings College, and Mount Marty University.

“I can’t wait to welcome all of our fans back into the event center. We missed them dearly this past season and are anxious to play high-level volleyball in front of the best home court in the NAIA.”

Midland Volleyball Schedule

St. Thomas Tournament

Aug. 20—Florida Memorial College

Aug. 20—St. Thomas University

Aug. 21—Keiser University

Aug. 21—Southeastern University

Aug. 25—vs. College of Saint Mary

Viterbo Tournament

Aug. 27—Grand View University

Aug. 27—Missouri Baptist University

Aug. 28—Viterbo University

Aug. 31—Peru State College

Sept 1—Mount Marty University

Labor Day Classic

Sept. 3—Life University

Sep. 3—Park University

Sept. 4—William Jessup University

Sept. 4—Columbia College

GPAC Regular Season

Sept. 8—at Concordia University

Sept. 15—vs Hastings College

Sept. 18—at Doane University

Sept. 22—at College of Saint Mary

Sept. 25—vs Mount Marty University

Sept. 29—vs Concordia University

Oct. 6—at Hastings College

Oct. 9—vs Northwestern College

Oct. 15—at Morningside College

Oct. 16—at Briar Cliff University

Oct. 22—vs Dakota Wesleyan University

Oct. 23—vs University of Jamestown

Oct. 30—at Dordt University

Nov. 2—vs Doane University

