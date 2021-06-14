MIdland volleyball announces 2021 slate

The Midland volleyball team announced its 2021 schedule Monday, a slate the features 14 matches against teams that were ranked or receiving votes during the 2020 season, including seven teams that finished the season ranked in the top 10.
“We are really excited about our 2021 schedule,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “We will once again have several opportunities both in non-conference and in conference play to measure ourselves against some of the best NAIA teams in the country. ”
The Warriors will begin their season on August 20-21 in Florida at the St. Thomas Invitational, which features Florida Memorial College, St. Thomas University, Keiser University, and Southeastern University in Miami Gardens.
That tournament is one of three that Midland will take part in with trips to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Sioux City, Iowa planned as well.
Midland will be in La Crosse on August 27-28 for a four-team round-robin tourney hosted by Viterbo University. Midland will take on the V-Hawks as well as Grand View University and Missouri Baptist University. The contest against MBU will be a rematch of last year’s NAIA Championship match.
Over Labor Day Weekend the Warriors will travel to Sioux City for the Labor Day Classic. They’ll take on Life University, Park University, William Jessup University, and Columbia College.
The only other non-conference matchup for Midland comes on August 31 when they’ll host Peru State College.
In GPAC play, the Warriors will face each conference team at least once with two matches against the College of Saint Mary, Concordia University, Doane University, Hastings College, and Mount Marty University.
“I can’t wait to welcome all of our fans back into the event center. We missed them dearly this past season and are anxious to play high-level volleyball in front of the best home court in the NAIA.”
Midland Volleyball Schedule
St. Thomas Tournament
Aug. 20—Florida Memorial College
Aug. 20—St. Thomas University
Aug. 21—Keiser University
Aug. 21—Southeastern University
Aug. 25—vs. College of Saint Mary
Viterbo Tournament
Aug. 27—Grand View University
Aug. 27—Missouri Baptist University
Aug. 28—Viterbo University
Aug. 31—Peru State College
Sept 1—Mount Marty University
Labor Day Classic
Sept. 3—Life University
Sep. 3—Park University
Sept. 4—William Jessup University
Sept. 4—Columbia College
GPAC Regular Season
Sept. 8—at Concordia University
Sept. 15—vs Hastings College
Sept. 18—at Doane University
Sept. 22—at College of Saint Mary
Sept. 25—vs Mount Marty University
Sept. 29—vs Concordia University
Oct. 6—at Hastings College
Oct. 9—vs Northwestern College
Oct. 15—at Morningside College
Oct. 16—at Briar Cliff University
Oct. 22—vs Dakota Wesleyan University
Oct. 23—vs University of Jamestown
Oct. 30—at Dordt University
Nov. 2—vs Doane University