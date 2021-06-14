MIdland volleyball announces 2021 slate

The Midland volleyball team announced its 2021 schedule Monday, a slate the features 14 matches against teams that were ranked or receiving votes during the 2020 season, including seven teams that finished the season ranked in the top 10.

“We are really excited about our 2021 schedule,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “We will once again have several opportunities both in non-conference and in conference play to measure ourselves against some of the best NAIA teams in the country. ”

The Warriors will begin their season on August 20-21 in Florida at the St. Thomas Invitational, which features Florida Memorial College, St. Thomas University, Keiser University, and Southeastern University in Miami Gardens.

That tournament is one of three that Midland will take part in with trips to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Sioux City, Iowa planned as well.

Midland will be in La Crosse on August 27-28 for a four-team round-robin tourney hosted by Viterbo University. Midland will take on the V-Hawks as well as Grand View University and Missouri Baptist University. The contest against MBU will be a rematch of last year’s NAIA Championship match.