Midland volleyball claims wins over the Nos. 1, 9, 21 at Viterbo tournament

No. 3 Midland volleyball beat three ranked foes, including a rematch of last year's national championship game, at the Viterbo Tournament this past weekend.
The Warriors went 2-0 on Friday defeating No. 1 Missouri Baptist in five sets (25-22, 13-25, 21-25, 28-26, 15-11) and sweeping No. 21 Grand View (25-18, 25-19, 25-13).
Midland capped off the weekend with a victory over the host, No. 9 Viterbo University on Saturday in four sets (23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21) to remain unbeaten at 8-0.
“What a great weekend for our program,” said head coach Paul Giesselmann. “I have always tried to put together a schedule loaded with great teams because our players came to Midland to be challenged. We found out a lot about our team this weekend.”
Midland 3, Missouri Baptist 2
Just like last year’s NAIA Championship, Midland and Missouri Baptist needed five sets to decide a winner as they played the opening match of the Viterbo Classic.
In the race to 15 in the final set, Midland used a pair of runs to earn the match win. They had a 4-0 run to take a 4-2 lead early and then a 3-0 run, all off of kills by Abbey Ringler, closed out the match with a 15-11 win.
The Warriors hit .172 for the match with three players reaching double-figures in kills. Taliyah Flores led the way with 19 but Brooke Fredrickson (16) and Ringler (15) were close behind.
Hope Leimbach had 52 assists while coordinating the attack.
Leimbach also reached double-digit digs with 11. Three others joined her as Delanie Vallinch had 11 of her own, Fredrickson added 12, and Flores paced the team with 13.
Midland 3, Grand View 0
Less than an hour after their thrilling five-set win over the top-ranked team in the NAIA, Midland returned to the court to sweep the No. 21 Vikings.
Set one was a wire-to-wire win for the Warriors thanks to a fast start. They led 7-3 and then built upon that margin the rest of the way. Grand View used a 3-0 run to pull even at 12-12, but a responding three-point run tilted the set back in favor of Midland. They closed out the set with a 5-0 run highlighted by a pair of kills from Taliyah Flores and Brooke Fredrickson.
Grand View showed why they were ranked in the preseason top-ten in the second set as they jumped out to an 11-6 lead. Midland answered with a seven-point run to regain the lead and finished with a 6-2 run to win 25-19.
With the chance for their fifth sweep the season, Midland started hot with a six-point run to begin the third and never let the Vikings closer than three on their way to a dominant 25-13 win.
The duo of Flores (15) and Fredrickson (11) combined for 26 of the Warriors' 41 kills. Hope Leimbach guided the offense to a .290 hitting percentage. She led the team with 35 assists.
Defensively, Fredrickson led the way in digs with 10. Delanie Vallinch was one dig shy of double-digits with nine, while Flores was next highest with eight.
Midland 3, Viterbo 1
The Warriors hit .159 for the match while Viterbo ended with a .118 mark.
Leading the way for the Warriors’ attack was Leimbach. She coordinated the attack with 42 assists on the morning.
She spread the ball out to an array of attackers as five players had 19 or more swings.
Flores had 38 attempts which she turned into a team-high 13 kills. Joining her with double-figure kills were Lauryn Samuelson with 12, and Ringler with 10.
Samuelson had a big day at the net defensively with eight total blocks. Cortlyn Schaefer was close behind with six block assists.
In the back row, Fredrickson and Vallinch were the top diggers with 13 and 15 digs respectively.
“We have several things we need to get better at with six matches this next week,” Giesselmann said. “One very noticeable thing we’ve discovered early on is this team love playing with each other.”
Midland (8-0) return to the Wiker Event Center Tuesday to face Peru State (2-3). First serve is set for 7:30 p.m.