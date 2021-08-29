Midland volleyball claims wins over the Nos. 1, 9, 21 at Viterbo tournament

Hope Leimbach had 52 assists while coordinating the attack.

Leimbach also reached double-digit digs with 11. Three others joined her as Delanie Vallinch had 11 of her own, Fredrickson added 12, and Flores paced the team with 13.

Midland 3, Grand View 0

Less than an hour after their thrilling five-set win over the top-ranked team in the NAIA, Midland returned to the court to sweep the No. 21 Vikings.

Set one was a wire-to-wire win for the Warriors thanks to a fast start. They led 7-3 and then built upon that margin the rest of the way. Grand View used a 3-0 run to pull even at 12-12, but a responding three-point run tilted the set back in favor of Midland. They closed out the set with a 5-0 run highlighted by a pair of kills from Taliyah Flores and Brooke Fredrickson.

Grand View showed why they were ranked in the preseason top-ten in the second set as they jumped out to an 11-6 lead. Midland answered with a seven-point run to regain the lead and finished with a 6-2 run to win 25-19.

With the chance for their fifth sweep the season, Midland started hot with a six-point run to begin the third and never let the Vikings closer than three on their way to a dominant 25-13 win.