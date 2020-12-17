Midland volleyball earns five All-GPAC nods

Midland volleyball received five GPAC All-Conference volleyball nods, as the conference released its annual volleyball awards.

Taliyah Flores and Hope Leimbach were both selected to the First-Team, Maggie Hiatt earned second team honors, while Sydney Morehouse and Jaisa Russell were honorable mentions. The teams are selected by the conference’s head coaches.

“I’m really proud of our team this fall,” said head coach Paul Giesselmann. “To have five players selected to the all-conference teams in the GPAC is great. Each of these players has had a really good year which has positioned our program for a possible at-large bid this spring to the NAIA National Championship tournament. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do this spring.”

Flores, a junior from Papillion, Nebraska, earns her second straight first-team honors. After being named to the team as a libero in 2019, she earns the honor in 2020 as an outside hitter. This season she ranked third in the GPAC in kills per set (3.5) while hitting .246 overall.

Leimbach, a sophomore from Lincoln, Nebraska, is on the all-conference honors list for the first time following a great season as the Warriors’ primary setter. She led the GPAC with 12.0 assists per set and ranks first in the NAIA with 829 total assists.