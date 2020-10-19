Midland volleyball falls to Jamestown

UJ stepped up their game down the stretch as a scoring run narrowed Midland’s lead to 23-21 and led to an MU timeout. A net violation on Midland tied the set at 23-23. The third set began to mirror the second set as the teams found themselves tied again at 24-24. Flores found a deep pocket of the court to tie the set at 25-25. Jamestown capped off a miraculous third set comeback with an off-speed shot down the line to capture the third set by a score of 27-25.

The Warriors would go up 3-1 in the fourth set after an attack from Fredrickson found space in the block for a kill. Jamestown strung together several points to take a 7-6 lead. The lead would be short-lived as kills from Hiatt gave MU an 8-7 advantage. Everything was dropping in favor of the Jimmies as a roll shot to the deep corner saw UJ leading 13-9. Jaw-dropping defensive saves on both sides of the net were enough to get the fans on their feet, but unforced errors by the Warriors allowed Jamestown to extend the lead to 16-10. Morehouse snapped a kill in front of the ten-foot line to narrow the deficit to 16-12.