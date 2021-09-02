Midland volleyball handles Mount Marty with ease

Midland handled Mount Marty with ease Wednesday night, defeating the Lancers in straight sets (25-12, 25-13, 25-13).
The victory keeps the Warriors unbeaten in GPAC play at 2-0 and runs their season record to 9-0.
“I thought we were very efficient tonight which is great to see when you’re playing a GPAC road match,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “Our team defense was really solid and set up a lot of transition offense for us. Now we have to get ready for four great matches this weekend.”
Outside of dropping the first point in each of the first two sets, the Warriors never trailed the Lancers. They utilized 12 different runs of 3 or more points in the match, including four runs in the first set.
Midland had two separate runs of six points. The first came in the opening set as they forced the Lancers into four attacking errors to go along with a kill from Taliyah Flores and Brooke Fredrickson with Flores in the service spot. The second came in the third with Maggie Sempeck at the service line. She had an ace to go along with two kills by Abbey Ringler, one from Flores, and two more Mount Marty errors.
On the night Midland hit a blistering .404 on the attack with just 8 attack errors. On the other side of the net, Mount Marty hit .010 with nearly as many errors as kills (21 and 22).
Coordinating the Warriors’ offense was Hope Leimbach. The reigning NAIA National Setter of the Week assisted on 36 of the team’s 44 kills. She spread her sets around, setting up five different players 10 or more times.
Making good on the most of their attack opportunities were the aforementioned Flores, Ringler, and Schaefer. All three registered double-figures with Flores and Ringler finishing with 12 kills and Schaefer 10.
At the net defensively, Ringler and Schaefer were just as active. They finished with five and four block assists respectively. In the back row, Delanie Vallinch led the way with 14 digs from her libero position while Leimbach and Fredrickson each had 9 digs.
Midland (9-0, 2-0 GPAC) will be back in action this weekend when they travel to North Sioux City, S.D. for the Labor Day Classic hosted by CSM and United Sports Academy. The two-day, 12-team invitational begins on Friday morning. The Warriors will take face Life University at 11:00 a.m. and No. 4 Park University at 5:00 p.m. on the first day. On Saturday, they’ll square up with William Jessup University at 11:00 a.m. and then face (RV) Columbia College at 5:00 p.m.