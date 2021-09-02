Midland volleyball handles Mount Marty with ease

Midland handled Mount Marty with ease Wednesday night, defeating the Lancers in straight sets (25-12, 25-13, 25-13).

The victory keeps the Warriors unbeaten in GPAC play at 2-0 and runs their season record to 9-0.

“I thought we were very efficient tonight which is great to see when you’re playing a GPAC road match,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “Our team defense was really solid and set up a lot of transition offense for us. Now we have to get ready for four great matches this weekend.”

Outside of dropping the first point in each of the first two sets, the Warriors never trailed the Lancers. They utilized 12 different runs of 3 or more points in the match, including four runs in the first set.

Midland had two separate runs of six points. The first came in the opening set as they forced the Lancers into four attacking errors to go along with a kill from Taliyah Flores and Brooke Fredrickson with Flores in the service spot. The second came in the third with Maggie Sempeck at the service line. She had an ace to go along with two kills by Abbey Ringler, one from Flores, and two more Mount Marty errors.