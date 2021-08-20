Midland volleyball opens season with pair of wins

The Midland volleyball team opened its season with a pair of wins in Florida at the St. Thomas Invitational on Friday morning.
The No. 3-ranked Warriors began their day with a three-set win over Florida Memorial University and then followed up with a four-set victory over host St. Thomas University.
“It was good to get the sweep in our opening match with several new players in the lineup against an athletic team,” said head coach Paul Giesselmann after the first match of the day. “We will need to have much better play going forward as we had too many errors in sets two and three.”
Midland 3, Florida Memorial 0
The Warriors took the opening match of the invitational winning in straight sets; 25-15, 25-22, 25-18. They put the Lions on tilt in the first set thanks to a 10-1 run in the middle of set one. Then in the second, they used a quick start of 9-2 to keep Florida Memorial at arm’s length. The third set saw another quick start, with Midland building a 10-3 lead.
It was a mix of veterans and newcomers contributing to the win as five freshmen saw their first collegiate action. Abbey Ringler had 9 kills to go along with a match-high 3 blocks. Delanie Vallinch had a team-high of 10 digs from her libero position.
Veterans Brooke Fredrickson, Taliyah Flores, and Hope Leimbach set the tone.
Fredrickson had a match-high 13 kills and added 5 digs and 2 blocks. Flores had 9 kills, 8 digs, and 2 blocks. Leimbach coordinated the Midland attack with a match-high 35 set assists and added 5 digs.
For the match, the Warriors his .301 with 40 kills on 93 swings. The Lions hit just .046 with 26 kills and 22 errors on 87 swings.
Midland 3, St. Thomas 1
Match number two of the day saw Midland earn another win, this time over host-school St. Thomas.
The Bobcats began the match well, scoring the first five points to inspire their small but boisterous crowd. The Warriors quieted the student supporters though in the second as they won 25-21. They then closed out the match and the first day of competition with wins of 25-18 and 25-16.
Both teams’ offenses converted at a high percentage. Midland hit .326 for the match while the Bobcats were at .267. The deciding factor was the superior serving by the Warriors who had 11 aces, a mark they reached twice last year. Brooke Fredrickson had four of those serves while Hope Leimbach, Taliyah Flores, and Delanie Vallinch all had two.
At the net, Flores was two off of her career-high with 21 kills. Abbey Ringler also reached double-digits with 13 kills. Defensively in the front row, the Warriors had just three blocks. Ringler and Jessie Mosses were in on a pair.
In the back row, Vallinch and Fredrickson both finished with an even dozen digs. Leimbach orchestrated the Warrior attack with 47 set assists on the afternoon.
“We have to get better at eliminating bad errors," Giesselmann said. "Overall, I was happy with how our freshmen played. I thought our returners stepped up when our opponent started to stress us a little. Hope [Leimbach] did a solid job of running the offense.”
Midland will play two more matches on Saturday to wrap up the STU Invite in Miami Gardens. The Warriors will take on Florida National (0-2) at 8:00 a.m. (CT) and Southeastern (1-3) at 11:00 a.m. (CT).