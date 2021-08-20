Midland volleyball opens season with pair of wins

The Midland volleyball team opened its season with a pair of wins in Florida at the St. Thomas Invitational on Friday morning.

The No. 3-ranked Warriors began their day with a three-set win over Florida Memorial University and then followed up with a four-set victory over host St. Thomas University.

“It was good to get the sweep in our opening match with several new players in the lineup against an athletic team,” said head coach Paul Giesselmann after the first match of the day. “We will need to have much better play going forward as we had too many errors in sets two and three.”

Midland 3, Florida Memorial 0

The Warriors took the opening match of the invitational winning in straight sets; 25-15, 25-22, 25-18. They put the Lions on tilt in the first set thanks to a 10-1 run in the middle of set one. Then in the second, they used a quick start of 9-2 to keep Florida Memorial at arm’s length. The third set saw another quick start, with Midland building a 10-3 lead.

It was a mix of veterans and newcomers contributing to the win as five freshmen saw their first collegiate action. Abbey Ringler had 9 kills to go along with a match-high 3 blocks. Delanie Vallinch had a team-high of 10 digs from her libero position.